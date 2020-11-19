American Express Commits $2.5M to “100 for 100” Program to Invest in the Future of Black Women Entrepreneurs in the U.S.

Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) revealed the 100 Black women entrepreneurs selected for its “100 for 100” program, which will provide each with grants of $25,000 and 100 days of business resources, including business education, mentorship, marketing, virtual networking, WorkSpaces by Hilton hotel reservation credits and more. American Express created this program in partnership with IFundWomen of Color , the leading platform for women of color to raise capital, to support Black women entrepreneurs as they work to jump start and grow their business ventures. The initiative is part of American Express’ recently announced $1 billion action plan to enhance diverse representation and promote equal opportunities for its colleagues, customers and communities.

The 100 entrepreneurs joining the American Express "100 for 100" program

Prior to the pandemic, Black-women-owned businesses were growing at unprecedented rates yet still making less revenue than their counterparts. In fact, according to last year’s State of Women-Owned Business report, commissioned by American Express, Black, women entrepreneurs were founding 763 new businesses every day – making them the fastest growing entrepreneur group in America. Yet, they still do not have equal access to the resources they need to grow and be successful.

“American Express is proud to support the highly talented and innovative entrepreneurs selected for our 100 for 100 program, as they kick start their ventures and keep the momentum going so their businesses can continue to evolve,” said Clayton Ruebensaal, EVP Global B2B Marketing, American Express. “The Black women entrepreneurs selected for the program have created many types of innovative, early-stage businesses across the country, inspiring and carving new paths for others to follow. Their business plans demonstrate that great ideas often come out in times of hardship, and American Express is committed to continuing to back small businesses and advance equal opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly during these challenging times.”

“Through our years of experience with businesses in need of funding, we have found $25,000 can truly change the trajectory of an emerging business. It could be the difference between one month of rent or five months, between being able to develop a decent prototype or a prototype that’s really not-so-great, and between doing real consumer testing or no testing at all. It means a business can do marketing to promote their product or service to drive more revenue and they can afford more payroll. We are thrilled to work with American Express to provide a meaningful difference for these inspiring 100 Black women-owned businesses, so they can grow and succeed,“ said Karen Cahn, Founder and CEO, IFundWomen.

100 DAYS OF RESOURCES

The “100 for 100” program is part of American Express’ broader commitment to provide access to capital and financial education to at least 250,000 Black-owned small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. by the end of 2024, to help them navigate today’s environment and thrive into the future.

The 100 days of business education for the entrepreneurs will kick off virtually in January 2021, with a tailored curriculum focused on topics for early-stage companies such as managing cashflow and growth, securing and maintaining customer relationships and finding balance, all taught by industry experts and seasoned entrepreneurs. Many of the experts teaching the curriculum will also serve as mentors to the 100 women throughout the program, sharing insights during coaching sessions to help these entrepreneurs navigate business challenges and find the path towards growth.

Other resources for the women include marketing support from American Express to drive awareness of the entrepreneurs and their businesses across a variety of channels, complimentary access to a one-year premium subscription with the sleep and mediation app Calm and a $1,000 credit to use towards WorkSpaces by Hilton, a new work-from-hotel solution that provides guests with a private, distraction-free work space to increase efficiency, all backed by the elevated cleanliness standards of Hilton CleanStay with Lysol Protection. Hilton, a longstanding American Express partner, is also offering Hilton Honors Diamond status to the 100 women, to help plus-up their work-from-hotel experience and provide valuable, elite benefits. The 100 days of resources will culminate with an online event hosted on the Amex Virtual Campus, bringing the women together for networking, informative panels and more.

Resources also include Business Class from American Express - a modern business education platform offering world-class know-how and essential insights to help entrepreneurs navigate the current environment – available to anyone, all at no cost.

100 BLACK WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

American Express worked closely with IFundWomen of Color to select and surprise 100 unique and passionate innovators across a number of different industries including fashion and beauty, food and beverage, finance, fitness and wellness, home goods and apparel, technology, social good and more. Many of the women are also creating content and fostering communities to empower the next class of Black women leaders.

Here are the 100 Black women entrepreneurs joining American Express’ “100 for 100” program:

Name Business Location Ahlilah Longmire Ascot Manor Long Island City, New York Alex McConney HOOP YORK CITY LLC Brooklyn, New York Alex Steinman The Coven St. Paul, Minnesota Alyscia Cunningham Her House Media Silver Spring, Maryland Alyssa Ackerman Booked ‘N Busy New York, New York Andrea Osei Osei en Rose Maplewood, New Jersey Angela Hawkins Bamblu Atlanta, Georgia Angela Richardson PUR Home Pahrump, Nevada Anna Gilchrist Sandfish Publishing LLC Harrison, New Jersey Ashlee Ammons Mixtroz Birmingham, Alabama Ashley (Elbi) Elm The Culturist Union Guyton, Georgia Ashley Sodipo Pink Flamingo Party Co. Brooklyn, New York Bea Arthur The Difference New York, New York Berly Cordero Women's Worth, Inc. Boston, Massachusetts Bianca Jackson BrickRose Exchange Baltimore, Maryland Briaan Barron Grail Seattle, Washington Brianna Hairlson Bri's Dance Place Gary, Indiana Bridgette Wallace G|Code,Inc Boston, Massachusetts Brittany Cribbs Cloud 9 Easy Go, LLC Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Brittany Rhodes Black Girl MATHgic Detroit, Michigan Carina Glover HerHeadquarters Omaha, Nebraska Chavonne Hodges GrillzandGranola East Elmhurst, New York Cheryl Ingram Inclusology Calabasas, California Christa Lynch Brooklyn Braised Brooklyn, New York Christiannah Oyedeji Trymyfab Decatur, Georgia Christine Wachira The Wachira Group LLC dba Wachira Wines Oakland, California Crystal Hines Super Media Company LLC Los Angeles, California Cydnie Smith- McCarthy Drink Mamey Portland, Oregon Dainelle Riley HBCU Culture Shop Tampa, Florida Day Bibb Helen Rose Skincare Vancouver, Washington Del Martin L'abio Couture Atlanta, Georgia Diana Hilaire When She Comes Home Brooklyn, New York Dinai Yelverton Perfect Vision 2020 (The uDe Agency LLC) Lansing, Illinois Domonique Townsend Work Life Success Nashville, Tennessee Elayne Fluker SiS Academy Decatur, Georgia Elisa Molina COVEDOZA LLC Tucker, Georgia Elizabeth Gay Ìpàdé Washington, D.C. Elorm Dela-Seshie Adorn Me Africa Mansfield, Massachusetts Esther Wallace Playa Society Boston, Massachusetts Fikile Mthwalo Glubbs New York City, New York Ife Obi The Fit In Brooklyn, New York Jasmine RuKim Monicat Data Saint Paul, Minnesota Jimanekia Eborn Tending The Garden Chino, California ChiChi Anyanwu CHI Talent Management New York, New York Joy Lindsay Butterfly Dreamz, Inc. Newark, New Jersey Jules Porter Seraph 7 Studios St. Paul, Minnesota Kalilah Wright Mess In a Bottle Baltimore, Maryland Kamilah Mitchell Teas With Meaning Oakland, California Karen Wilson ChildNEXUS, Inc. Los Angeles, California Khadijat AKA Khadi Olagoke Sober Black Girls Club, Inc. Staten Island, New York Kim Roxie LAMIK Beauty Houston, Texas Kisha Howell The Harambee Collective New York, New York Laci Chisholm Fit4Dance Brooklyn, New York Lalese Stamps Lolly Lolly Ceramics Columbus, Ohio LaSonya Winstead Harmony Wines Charlotte, North Carolina LaToya Stirrup KAZMALEJE Cutler Bay, Florida Lindsey Murphy The Fab Lab // MurphMedia LLC Portland, Oregon Lundyn Carter Laine London Atlanta, Georgia Maghan Morin Thynk Global Miami, Florida Makeda Mikael Makeda Mikael Work Bags Bethesda, Maryland Mandi Masden Apostrophe Puzzles Brooklyn, New York María Lara Bregatta Café Mamajuana Colchester, Vermont Marsha Stephanson Cater to Mom Pflugerville, Texas Marty McDonald Boss Women Media Dallas, Texas Maryam Ajayi Dive in Well Los Angeles, California Melissa Mueller- Douglas, LMSW MYRetreat East Rochester, New York Michelle Walton The Collective - Oakland Oakland, California Mikki Hernandez MixedKids&Co Los Angeles, California Monica McCoy Monica Motivates, LLC Conyers, Georgia Nadirah Simmons The Gumbo Brooklyn, New York naj austin ethel's club Brooklyn, New York Nicole Fenner Sister Girl Publishing LLC Halifax, North Carolina Nikki Porcher Buy From A Black Woman Atlanta, Georgia Odessa Jenkins Women's National Football Conference Rowlett, Texas Paulana Lamonier Black People Will Swim Uniondale, New York Phylicia Benjamin Perfect Score Athletic Training Center Gardena, California Queen Precious-Jewel Zabriskie Indulge Catering, LLC Durham, North Carolina Reese Scott Women's World of Boxing New York, New York Renee Bobb Music City Icons Professional Women's Basketball Team Nashville, Tennessee Rose Hall Tessie’s Teas Coral Springs, Florida Ruth Jean-Marie The August Project Brooklyn, New York Salma Nakhlawi StrongHER Girls Brooklyn, New York Samantha Sinclair Pathway To Purpose Brooklyn, New York Samia Bingham Flavors Fort Washington, Maryland Sandra Johnson Global Mobile Finance, Inc. Cary, North Carolina Shannon Leon VPack For Women Homestead, Florida Shauntavia Ward eleMINT Skin Health & Wellness Studio Austin, Texas Sherin Dawud Power Pump Girls Baton Rouge, Louisiana Sissi Johnson SelfSells New York, New York T'Nisha Symone Glenn BLAQUE Inc. Jamaica, New York Tammeca Rochester Harlem Cycle New York, New York Taylor Long Nomads Swimwear Cincinnati, Ohio Tiffany Days The Communal Group Atlanta, Georgia Tracie Shelton Alamo Kitchens San Antonio, Texas Tracy Skelly The Little Cocoa Bean Co. Boston, Massachusetts Trenelle Doyle Go Girl Ride LLC Portland, Oregon Trista Sanford Bespoke Bakery & Dessert Bar Graham, North Carolina Victoria-Pearl Wright The Creative’s Corner Support Fund Houston, Texas Whitney Osei-Akintaju Ethnic District Duluth, Georgia Yosara Trujillo Sweet Water Dance & Yoga Bronx, New York

Learn more about the “100 for 100” program at AmericanExpress.com/100for100.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

ABOUT IFUNDWOMEN OF COLOR

IFundWomen of Color is the go-to funding resource for diverse, early-stage entrepreneurs, providing access to capital via crowdfunding and providing grants, coaching, and the connections needed to launch and grow successful businesses. Learn more at ifundwomen.com/woc and connect with IFundWomen on facebook.com/ifundwomen, instagram.com/ifundwomen, linkedin.com/company/ifundwomen, and twitter.com/fundwomen.

