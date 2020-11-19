 

American Express Commits $2.5M to “100 for 100” Program to Invest in the Future of Black Women Entrepreneurs in the U.S.

Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) revealed the 100 Black women entrepreneurs selected for its “100 for 100” program, which will provide each with grants of $25,000 and 100 days of business resources, including business education, mentorship, marketing, virtual networking, WorkSpaces by Hilton hotel reservation credits and more. American Express created this program in partnership with IFundWomen of Color, the leading platform for women of color to raise capital, to support Black women entrepreneurs as they work to jump start and grow their business ventures. The initiative is part of American Express’ recently announced $1 billion action plan to enhance diverse representation and promote equal opportunities for its colleagues, customers and communities.

The 100 entrepreneurs joining the American Express “100 for 100” program (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to the pandemic, Black-women-owned businesses were growing at unprecedented rates yet still making less revenue than their counterparts. In fact, according to last year’s State of Women-Owned Business report, commissioned by American Express, Black, women entrepreneurs were founding 763 new businesses every day – making them the fastest growing entrepreneur group in America. Yet, they still do not have equal access to the resources they need to grow and be successful.

“American Express is proud to support the highly talented and innovative entrepreneurs selected for our 100 for 100 program, as they kick start their ventures and keep the momentum going so their businesses can continue to evolve,” said Clayton Ruebensaal, EVP Global B2B Marketing, American Express. “The Black women entrepreneurs selected for the program have created many types of innovative, early-stage businesses across the country, inspiring and carving new paths for others to follow. Their business plans demonstrate that great ideas often come out in times of hardship, and American Express is committed to continuing to back small businesses and advance equal opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly during these challenging times.”

“Through our years of experience with businesses in need of funding, we have found $25,000 can truly change the trajectory of an emerging business. It could be the difference between one month of rent or five months, between being able to develop a decent prototype or a prototype that’s really not-so-great, and between doing real consumer testing or no testing at all. It means a business can do marketing to promote their product or service to drive more revenue and they can afford more payroll. We are thrilled to work with American Express to provide a meaningful difference for these inspiring 100 Black women-owned businesses, so they can grow and succeed,“ said Karen Cahn, Founder and CEO, IFundWomen.

100 DAYS OF RESOURCES

The “100 for 100” program is part of American Express’ broader commitment to provide access to capital and financial education to at least 250,000 Black-owned small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. by the end of 2024, to help them navigate today’s environment and thrive into the future.

The 100 days of business education for the entrepreneurs will kick off virtually in January 2021, with a tailored curriculum focused on topics for early-stage companies such as managing cashflow and growth, securing and maintaining customer relationships and finding balance, all taught by industry experts and seasoned entrepreneurs. Many of the experts teaching the curriculum will also serve as mentors to the 100 women throughout the program, sharing insights during coaching sessions to help these entrepreneurs navigate business challenges and find the path towards growth.

Other resources for the women include marketing support from American Express to drive awareness of the entrepreneurs and their businesses across a variety of channels, complimentary access to a one-year premium subscription with the sleep and mediation app Calm and a $1,000 credit to use towards WorkSpaces by Hilton, a new work-from-hotel solution that provides guests with a private, distraction-free work space to increase efficiency, all backed by the elevated cleanliness standards of Hilton CleanStay with Lysol Protection. Hilton, a longstanding American Express partner, is also offering Hilton Honors Diamond status to the 100 women, to help plus-up their work-from-hotel experience and provide valuable, elite benefits. The 100 days of resources will culminate with an online event hosted on the Amex Virtual Campus, bringing the women together for networking, informative panels and more.

Resources also include Business Class from American Express - a modern business education platform offering world-class know-how and essential insights to help entrepreneurs navigate the current environment – available to anyone, all at no cost.

100 BLACK WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

American Express worked closely with IFundWomen of Color to select and surprise 100 unique and passionate innovators across a number of different industries including fashion and beauty, food and beverage, finance, fitness and wellness, home goods and apparel, technology, social good and more. Many of the women are also creating content and fostering communities to empower the next class of Black women leaders.

Here are the 100 Black women entrepreneurs joining American Express’ “100 for 100” program:

Name

Business

Location

Ahlilah Longmire

Ascot Manor

Long Island City, New York

Alex McConney

HOOP YORK CITY LLC

Brooklyn, New York

Alex Steinman

The Coven

St. Paul, Minnesota

Alyscia Cunningham

Her House Media

Silver Spring, Maryland

Alyssa Ackerman

Booked ‘N Busy

New York, New York

Andrea Osei

Osei en Rose

Maplewood, New Jersey

Angela Hawkins

Bamblu

Atlanta, Georgia

Angela Richardson

PUR Home

Pahrump, Nevada

Anna Gilchrist

Sandfish Publishing LLC

Harrison, New Jersey

Ashlee Ammons

Mixtroz

Birmingham, Alabama

Ashley (Elbi) Elm

The Culturist Union

Guyton, Georgia

Ashley Sodipo

Pink Flamingo Party Co.

Brooklyn, New York

Bea Arthur

The Difference

New York, New York

Berly Cordero

Women's Worth, Inc.

Boston, Massachusetts

Bianca Jackson

BrickRose Exchange

Baltimore, Maryland

Briaan Barron

Grail

Seattle, Washington

Brianna Hairlson

Bri's Dance Place

Gary, Indiana

Bridgette Wallace

G|Code,Inc

Boston, Massachusetts

Brittany Cribbs

Cloud 9 Easy Go, LLC

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Brittany Rhodes

Black Girl MATHgic

Detroit, Michigan

Carina Glover

HerHeadquarters

Omaha, Nebraska

Chavonne Hodges

GrillzandGranola

East Elmhurst, New York

Cheryl Ingram

Inclusology

Calabasas, California

Christa Lynch

Brooklyn Braised

Brooklyn, New York

Christiannah Oyedeji

Trymyfab

Decatur, Georgia

Christine Wachira

The Wachira Group LLC dba Wachira Wines

Oakland, California

Crystal Hines

Super Media Company LLC

Los Angeles, California

Cydnie Smith- McCarthy

Drink Mamey

Portland, Oregon

Dainelle Riley

HBCU Culture Shop

Tampa, Florida

Day Bibb

Helen Rose Skincare

Vancouver, Washington

Del Martin

L'abio Couture

Atlanta, Georgia

Diana Hilaire

When She Comes Home

Brooklyn, New York

Dinai Yelverton

Perfect Vision 2020 (The uDe Agency LLC)

Lansing, Illinois

Domonique Townsend

Work Life Success

Nashville, Tennessee

Elayne Fluker

SiS Academy

Decatur, Georgia

Elisa Molina

COVEDOZA LLC

Tucker, Georgia

Elizabeth Gay

Ìpàdé

Washington, D.C.

Elorm Dela-Seshie

Adorn Me Africa

Mansfield, Massachusetts

Esther Wallace

Playa Society

Boston, Massachusetts

Fikile Mthwalo

Glubbs

New York City, New York

Ife Obi

The Fit In

Brooklyn, New York

Jasmine RuKim

Monicat Data

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Jimanekia Eborn

Tending The Garden

Chino, California

ChiChi Anyanwu

CHI Talent Management

New York, New York

Joy Lindsay

Butterfly Dreamz, Inc.

Newark, New Jersey

Jules Porter

Seraph 7 Studios

St. Paul, Minnesota

Kalilah Wright

Mess In a Bottle

Baltimore, Maryland

Kamilah Mitchell

Teas With Meaning

Oakland, California

Karen Wilson

ChildNEXUS, Inc.

Los Angeles, California

Khadijat AKA Khadi Olagoke

Sober Black Girls Club, Inc.

Staten Island, New York

Kim Roxie

LAMIK Beauty

Houston, Texas

Kisha Howell

The Harambee Collective

New York, New York

Laci Chisholm

Fit4Dance

Brooklyn, New York

Lalese Stamps

Lolly Lolly Ceramics

Columbus, Ohio

LaSonya Winstead

Harmony Wines

Charlotte, North Carolina

LaToya Stirrup

KAZMALEJE

Cutler Bay, Florida

Lindsey Murphy

The Fab Lab // MurphMedia LLC

Portland, Oregon

Lundyn Carter

Laine London

Atlanta, Georgia

Maghan Morin

Thynk Global

Miami, Florida

Makeda Mikael

Makeda Mikael Work Bags

Bethesda, Maryland

Mandi Masden

Apostrophe Puzzles

Brooklyn, New York

María Lara Bregatta

Café Mamajuana

Colchester, Vermont

Marsha Stephanson

Cater to Mom

Pflugerville, Texas

Marty McDonald

Boss Women Media

Dallas, Texas

Maryam Ajayi

Dive in Well

Los Angeles, California

Melissa Mueller- Douglas, LMSW

MYRetreat

East Rochester, New York

Michelle Walton

The Collective - Oakland

Oakland, California

Mikki Hernandez

MixedKids&Co

Los Angeles, California

Monica McCoy

Monica Motivates, LLC

Conyers, Georgia

Nadirah Simmons

The Gumbo

Brooklyn, New York

naj austin

ethel's club

Brooklyn, New York

Nicole Fenner

Sister Girl Publishing LLC

Halifax, North Carolina

Nikki Porcher

Buy From A Black Woman

Atlanta, Georgia

Odessa Jenkins

Women's National Football Conference

Rowlett, Texas

Paulana Lamonier

Black People Will Swim

Uniondale, New York

Phylicia Benjamin

Perfect Score Athletic Training Center

Gardena, California

Queen Precious-Jewel Zabriskie

Indulge Catering, LLC

Durham, North Carolina

Reese Scott

Women's World of Boxing

New York, New York

Renee Bobb

Music City Icons Professional Women's Basketball Team

Nashville, Tennessee

Rose Hall

Tessie’s Teas

Coral Springs, Florida

Ruth Jean-Marie

The August Project

Brooklyn, New York

Salma Nakhlawi

StrongHER Girls

Brooklyn, New York

Samantha Sinclair

Pathway To Purpose

Brooklyn, New York

Samia Bingham

Flavors

Fort Washington, Maryland

Sandra Johnson

Global Mobile Finance, Inc.

Cary, North Carolina

Shannon Leon

VPack For Women

Homestead, Florida

Shauntavia Ward

eleMINT Skin Health & Wellness Studio

Austin, Texas

Sherin Dawud

Power Pump Girls

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Sissi Johnson

SelfSells

New York, New York

T'Nisha Symone Glenn

BLAQUE Inc.

Jamaica, New York

Tammeca Rochester

Harlem Cycle

New York, New York

Taylor Long

Nomads Swimwear

Cincinnati, Ohio

Tiffany Days

The Communal Group

Atlanta, Georgia

Tracie Shelton

Alamo Kitchens

San Antonio, Texas

Tracy Skelly

The Little Cocoa Bean Co.

Boston, Massachusetts

Trenelle Doyle

Go Girl Ride LLC

Portland, Oregon

Trista Sanford

Bespoke Bakery & Dessert Bar

Graham, North Carolina

Victoria-Pearl Wright

The Creative’s Corner Support Fund

Houston, Texas

Whitney Osei-Akintaju

Ethnic District

Duluth, Georgia

Yosara Trujillo

Sweet Water Dance & Yoga

Bronx, New York

Learn more about the “100 for 100” program at AmericanExpress.com/100for100.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

ABOUT IFUNDWOMEN OF COLOR

IFundWomen of Color is the go-to funding resource for diverse, early-stage entrepreneurs, providing access to capital via crowdfunding and providing grants, coaching, and the connections needed to launch and grow successful businesses. Learn more at ifundwomen.com/woc and connect with IFundWomen on facebook.com/ifundwomen, instagram.com/ifundwomen, linkedin.com/company/ifundwomen, and twitter.com/fundwomen.

Disclaimer

