Ciena Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) expects to announce its fiscal fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results on Thursday, December 10, 2020 before the open of the financial markets. The press release will be available on Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

In conjunction with the announcement, Ciena will post an additional set of supporting materials to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website. Ciena’s management will then host a live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern accessible via www.ciena.com.