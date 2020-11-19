 

Walmart and North Carolina A&T State University Team up to Launch ‘Equity in Education Initiative’

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

Today, Walmart and America’s largest and top-ranked historically black university, North Carolina A&T State University, are announcing plans to launch the Equity in Education Initiative, a new program aimed at increasing the number of African American college graduates securing careers in fields critical to the nation’s workforce. The program will support undergraduate students with tailored resources and assistance as they pursue degrees in business, engineering and other professional disciplines.

The Equity in Education Initiative, powered by a $5 million investment via Walmart which is the largest corporate investment in North Carolina A&T to date, will deliver a spectrum of resources through four focus areas:

  • The Black Male Initiative, housed in the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics and created and implemented with seed funding by the ELC, will address Black male achievement, retention and graduation rates, often lower than that of their female peers.
  • The Leadership Cohort Initiative will be supported by Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT), and will provide male and female students in the colleges of business and engineering with the skills, coaching and connections to accelerate their professional careers after graduation.
  • Advancing Blacks in Engineering aims to not only produce even more graduates in engineering, but to prepare them for leadership roles within the profession, which has been historically dominated by majority populations.
  • Scholarship Support will be made available for students. While North Carolina A&T is ranked among the most affordable universities in the country, tuition can be daunting for many families.

Each focus area will support academic performance, enhance critical resources needed to graduate on time and with less debt burden, prepare graduates for first destination career readiness and expand social mobility through additional economic pathways.

“The Equity in Education Initiative is not only an important step in advancing Walmart’s focus on eliminating barriers to opportunity, it also lays foundational building blocks with a diverse pool of talent who we hope will one day consider joining the Walmart team,” said Donna Morris, executive vice president and chief people officer at Walmart. “We’re focused on building a Walmart for everyone and we know these programs will benefit students while also helping to further that vision.”

Seite 1 von 3
Walmart Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walmart and North Carolina A&T State University Team up to Launch ‘Equity in Education Initiative’ Today, Walmart and America’s largest and top-ranked historically black university, North Carolina A&T State University, are announcing plans to launch the Equity in Education Initiative, a new program aimed at increasing the number of African …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
BARCLAYS belässt WALMART auf 'Overweight'
18.11.20
Marktstratege Andreas Lipkow: Clevere Investments von Warren Buffett, Fingerzeig für 2021?
17.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow zollt Rekordjagd mit Verlusten Tribut
17.11.20
RBC belässt WALMART auf 'Neutral'
17.11.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt WALMART auf 'Outperform'
17.11.20
Aktien New York: Dow zollt Rekordjagd mit Verlusten Tribut
17.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow zollt Rekordjagd mit Verlusten Tribut
17.11.20
Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, GoodRx, Sea Limited, Walmart, Virgin Galactic, Tesla, Moderna - US-Markt
17.11.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 17.11.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
17.11.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Anleger nach Dow-Rekordhoch wieder vorsichtiger

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
47
Wal-Mart: Aktuell ein Kauf?