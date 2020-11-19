T-Mobile’s Got Serious Holideals for All
We know you’re ready to wrap up 2020 … how ‘bout wrapping up the latest and greatest deals from T-Mobile while you're at it? Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that the Un-carrier’s holideals start early, beginning TOMORROW, Friday, November 20 — for everyone … those switching from the other guys AND existing customers. T-Mobile has these offers and even more deals for all. You want your Black Friday offers early? You got ‘em. You want an iPhone with 5G for as low as $0, with just the sales tax, on the nation's first and largest nationwide 5G network? Done. You want epic holiday deals that just keep coming all season long? Fa-la-freakin’-la, they’re yours!
“Listen, 2020 has been a YEAR … so we’re going big this season with MAJOR deals on the latest Apple products and TV. And we’ve got deals for absolutely everyone, because everyone deserves a happy holiday,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. "Customers want the powerful iPhone 12 lineup; they want reliable, nationwide 5G for their home and business; they want to cut the cord; and they want it all now — so that's what we're giving them, and with more to come!”
The new Apple products — and 5G — are HERE
Looking to score or gift the latest and greatest from Apple? The iPhone 12 lineup just dropped and ALL of them tap into T-Mobile’s 5G network — the nation’s first and largest. iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature advanced new camera systems, a reimagined new design with a Super Retina XDR edge-to-edge displays and the Ceramic Shield front cover, a powerful A14 Bionic chip and more. The iPhone 12 lineup makes it easy to FaceTime with family near and far, capture stunning holiday photos and create festive holiday videos, now shot in HDR with Dolby Vision.
For customers looking to get started early on their New Year’s resolutions, Apple Watch SE packs the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design that customers love. The ultimate combination of design, function and value, Apple Watch SE features the largest and most advanced Retina display. Plus, watchOS 7 introduces a built-in compass to enhance outdoor activity tracking, fall detection and more to help customers stay connected, be more active and keep an eye on their health. watchOS 7 also brings Family Setup, which allows kids and older family members of the household who do not have iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch — making Apple Watch SE a great gift for everyone on your holiday list.
