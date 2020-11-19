Taronis Fuels Releases Third Quarter Results of Operations

Company Generates $9.7 Million in Revenues, 80% Increase Versus Prior Year

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced its results of operations for the third quarter of 2020. The Company reported $9.7 million in revenues during the quarter, which represented a $4.3 million increase, or 80% increase in sales when compared to $5.4 million in sales generated during the third quarter of 2019.

The significant increase in sales was in part due to the sale of 300KW Venturi plasma arc gasification units during the quarter for $2.3 million. The second significant factor for the increase in sales was approximately $2 million in increased industrial gas and welding supply products across the Company’s domestic retail and wholesale networks. Excluding the impact of international unit sales, the Company’s domestic sales were $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 37% increase in domestic sales when compared to the $5.4 million generated in the third quarter of 2019. The Company continued to experience widespread growth across its domestic network, most notably in its Florida and Texas retail markets.

Gross income for the third quarter was $6.3 million, which represented a 125% increase when compared to the $2.8 million in gross income reported for the same period in 2019. The increase was due to a significant improvement in gross margins, which were 65.2% for the quarter, as compared to 48.6% for the same period in the prior year. The primary factor for the improvement was the change in revenue composition due to the impact of high margin gasification unit sales to international clients.

Total cash operating expenses during the third quarter were $6.7 million excluding depreciation, amortization, allowance for doubtful accounts, and non-cash stock expenses. For the same period in the third quarter of 2019, cash operating expenses were $4.3 million. The increase was primarily attributed to increased payroll, as the Company has expanded its operations substantially over the past twelve months. Payroll for the third quarter was $4.8 million, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2019. Headcount increased by almost 50% in the last 12 months.