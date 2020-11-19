 

Taronis Fuels Releases Third Quarter Results of Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Company Generates $9.7 Million in Revenues, 80% Increase Versus Prior Year

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced its results of operations for the third quarter of 2020. The Company reported $9.7 million in revenues during the quarter, which represented a $4.3 million increase, or 80% increase in sales when compared to $5.4 million in sales generated during the third quarter of 2019.

The significant increase in sales was in part due to the sale of 300KW Venturi plasma arc gasification units during the quarter for $2.3 million. The second significant factor for the increase in sales was approximately $2 million in increased industrial gas and welding supply products across the Company’s domestic retail and wholesale networks. Excluding the impact of international unit sales, the Company’s domestic sales were $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 37% increase in domestic sales when compared to the $5.4 million generated in the third quarter of 2019. The Company continued to experience widespread growth across its domestic network, most notably in its Florida and Texas retail markets.

Gross income for the third quarter was $6.3 million, which represented a 125% increase when compared to the $2.8 million in gross income reported for the same period in 2019. The increase was due to a significant improvement in gross margins, which were 65.2% for the quarter, as compared to 48.6% for the same period in the prior year. The primary factor for the improvement was the change in revenue composition due to the impact of high margin gasification unit sales to international clients.

Total cash operating expenses during the third quarter were $6.7 million excluding depreciation, amortization, allowance for doubtful accounts, and non-cash stock expenses. For the same period in the third quarter of 2019, cash operating expenses were $4.3 million. The increase was primarily attributed to increased payroll, as the Company has expanded its operations substantially over the past twelve months. Payroll for the third quarter was $4.8 million, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2019. Headcount increased by almost 50% in the last 12 months.

Seite 1 von 4
Taronis Fuels Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taronis Fuels Releases Third Quarter Results of Operations Company Generates $9.7 Million in Revenues, 80% Increase Versus Prior Year PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
FRO - Invitation to Q3 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast
POET Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Taronis Fuels Executes $10.4 Million Private Placement
10.11.20
Taronis Expands Board of Directors
09.11.20
Taronis Expands Northern California Retail Operation
05.11.20
Taronis Fuels Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
28.10.20
Taronis Appoints Director of Northern European Operations
22.10.20
Taronis Fuels Closes $10 Million Bank Credit Facility