 

Acuity Brands Appoints Candace Steele Flippin as Chief Communications Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Atlanta, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) announced today Candace Steele Flippin joined its leadership team as Chief Communications Officer. She will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Acuity Brands by defining and amplifying the company’s narrative among its stakeholders. Ms. Steele Flippin will be responsible for all aspects of Acuity Brands’ global communications strategy, including corporate communications, media relations, reputation, and brand management.

“I am excited that Candace is joining our team,” said Neil Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, Inc. “Candace is an accomplished Chief Communications Officer and executive. She is an award-winning communications leader with a passion for innovation and deep experience leading business transformation. As the Acuity Brands story unfolds, her leadership and strategic vision will influence how we tell our story to continue positioning us for success.”

Ms. Steele Flippin joins Acuity Brands from First Horizon National Corporation, a top 25 financial services holding company, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. During her tenure, she built out the communications function, led the communication strategy for the rebranding of First Horizon Bank, established an award-winning corporate social responsibility program, and managed communications for First Horizon’s transformative merger of equals with IBERIABANK.

Prior to her tenure at First Horizon, Steele Flippin served as Vice President, External Communications, at medical device manufacturer, St. Jude Medical, where she led global corporate communications and brand strategy, government affairs, marketing communications and crisis communications. As Divisional Vice President, Public Affairs at Abbott Laboratories, she played a key communication’s leadership role in integrating Abbott’s acquisition of St. Jude Medical.  

Ms. Steele Flippin has an appointment as an executive research fellow at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University where she serves as a multigenerational workplace scholar. She has been featured on Forbes, CNBC, CBS, and Today.com and named as one of the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine. Steele Flippin is a member of the Arthur Page Society and The Seminar. 

Ms. Steele Flippin earned her Doctor of Management degree from Case Western Reserve University, Master of Business Administration degree from John Hopkins University, and Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. 

About Acuity Brands  

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We design, manufacture, and bring to market innovative products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications.  Based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are powered by approximately 10,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

All trademarks referenced are property of their respective owners.

  #    #   #   #   #

Media Contact:
Neil Egan
Neil.Egan@acuitybrands.com
770-860-2957

Attachment


Acuity Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acuity Brands Appoints Candace Steele Flippin as Chief Communications Officer Atlanta, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) announced today Candace Steele Flippin joined its leadership team as Chief Communications Officer. She will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
FRO - Invitation to Q3 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast
POET Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Acuity Brands, Inc. to Present at the Robert W. Baird 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on November 11, 2020
28.10.20
Acuity Brands Prices $500 Million of Senior Notes
27.10.20
Acuity Brands Announces Senior Notes Offering