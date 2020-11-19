DSG Global Subsidiary Imperium Motors Receives Department of Motor Vehicle Dealer License Number from State of California

In order for the Company to obtain the dealer authorization number and license the inspector had to inspect and approve:

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), via subsidiary Imperium Motors, receives its department of motor vehicle dealer license number to begin sales of vehicles in California and Nationwide.

The main business location where business would be conducted

All books and records pertinent to the business

The display area or showroom. The showroom of the principal place of business is required to be of sufficient size to physically accommodate the vehicles for which the dealership is licensed to sell and the display area must be clearly for the exclusive use of the dealer for display

Signs to make sure they are a permanent nature, erected on the exterior of the office and display area and painted and maintained to withstand reasonable climatic effects

Additionally, a principal at the dealership was required to have taken and passed a DMV-approved Dealer Training Class, a DMV Dealer Test and get a Dealer Bond.

Imperium Motors can now officially sell vehicles. The Company anticipates Electric Vehicle sales in excess of $40 million in revenue in 2021 throughout the US as well as other countries in the western hemisphere.

The Imperium EV Experience Center, located at 4670 Central Way, Suite D Fairfield, CA 94534 is between two of the largest EV markets in California, which are currently responsible for approximately 50% of the United States EV sales. The Experience Center features the various models of new Electric Cars, Trucks, Vans, SUVS, Buses, and Scooters arriving from the Company’s manufacturers.

Imperium Motors recent strategic partner Skywell, is an established leader in the electric vehicle industry, owning many automobile and bus manufacturing companies. Skywell’s products cover 3.6-18 m series of new energy EV Buses, passenger cars and passenger vehicles, which are widely sold in many countries and regions in Southeast Asia and widely used in public transport, tourism, commuting and leasing and other markets.

The Company’s exclusive manufacturing partner, Jonway is a leading supplier of affordable electric vehicles in Asia and Europe and soon in North America. Jonway Group is a PRC-based company that has already sold over 100,000 electric transportation units in United States.

“Our next phase will be to receive our WMI or World Manufacturing Identifier number that will allow us to final assemble or completely build vehicles in the United States. We have already applied for and expect our WMI number soon. This dealership license is essential to sell our affordable vehicles equipped for the United States market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality,” commented Rick Curtis, President, Imperium Motor Company.