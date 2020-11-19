 

Sprout Social ranks #2 on Battery Venture’s 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work for During the Covid Crisis

List showcases public cloud companies with the highest levels of employee satisfaction amid the pandemic

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, a leading provider of social media analytics, engagement, and advocacy solutions for business, was recognized as one of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work for During the Covid Crisis by Battery Ventures, with data provided by Glassdoor. The list highlights 25 publicly traded companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies—where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the first six months of the pandemic, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

This recognition marks the fourth consecutive year Sprout has been placed on the list, and this year Sprout ranked second on the list of 25. From March 1 through August 31, Sprout’s ratings far exceeded Glassdoor averages across the board, with an overall company rating of 4.8 compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.2. Additionally, their positive business-outlook rating was 94%, compared to the Glassdoor average of 51%. A Glassdoor economic research study, as well as other third party studies, show that companies with high employee satisfaction often post stronger financial performance.

This is the fourth year Battery has issued a version of its highest-rated cloud companies list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For. The rankings—which this year hinged on how companies are handling issues like remote workforces and the broader economic downturn—highlight the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.

“We’re heartened that so many of these B2B companies are surviving and even thriving during Covid, as they’re providing technologies to serve the new, pandemic workforce, as well as solutions that are digitizing customer businesses faster than ever,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing. “Every company that made the list this year should view it as an honor to be included.”

“Culture has always been a fundamental component of Sprout’s business success, and with the challenges this year has presented, it is inspiring to see our team’s ongoing commitment to each other recognized,” said Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social. “This dedication to persevere through uncertainty is why we are able to help our customers succeed day in and day out. We are honored to receive this acknowledgement and look forward to growing our team and business.”

Full lists of the Battery highest-rated public and private cloud companies to work for can be found here.

About Sprout Social
Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Learn more at sproutsocial.com.

About Battery Ventures
Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Israel, London and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here

*By a company name, denotes a Battery investment. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here.

Contact
Media: Kristin Johnson, Sprout Social, Email: kristin@sproutsocial.com Phone: (312) 281-2073
Investors: Jason Rechel, Sprout Social, Email: investors@sproutsocial.com Phone: (773) 570-4892


