Rocky Mountain High Brands Receives First Shipment of $1.6 Million Machinery for Its Co-Packing Subsidiary

On September 17, 2020, RMHB purchased $1,600,000 worth of machinery from Mogul Trading for shares of Rule 144 stock in RMHB. The shares were issued in September and are reflected in the outstanding share count on the OTC Markets website. The purchase price included delivery of all the acquired assets to the co-packing facility operated by Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc. (RMP) in Plano and will be installed production ready. The installation of all the acquired assets will be at Mogul Trading’s sole cost and expense.

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: RMHB) announced today that the first shipment of machinery was delivered to its co-packing subsidiary in Plano, Texas as part of the asset purchase agreement with Mogul Trading, LLC.

The additional acquired machinery accommodates hand sanitizer and expanding the beverage filling capabilities of Rocky Mountain Productions. The equipment decisively shapes the Company’s future and capacity for new innovations. The inventory that arrived primarily consisted of:

mono block bottle system with feeder, wash, filler, and capper

12-head rotary bottle line system with feeder, descrambler, and capper

numerous smaller component parts



Coming soon, shipments of additional machinery will include:

12-head rotary bottle line system

stainless steel two-head filler system

stainless steel four-head filler system

three labeling machines

pallet wrapper

miscellaneous component parts

“Rocky Mountain Productions continues to expand by pursuing a solid, long-term growth strategy. Sustainability is firmly embedded in its strategy to combine success with responsible action – to seize opportunities that deliver value. This asset purchase is proof positive that we are pursuing the right strategy and, above all, that it will enable a successful trajectory for our future,” said Charles Smith, President of RMP.

David Seeberger, CEO and General Counsel of RMHB, stated, “The Company is proud that Mogul Trading has expressed its confidence in us, and makes it clear we have a solid, reliable business relationship. With this acquisition, the Company is not only building a strategic relationship between two companies, but broadening its machine portfolio, while expanding its range of services and depth of added value significantly.