 

Uptick in flexible work arrangements leads companies to consider new pay models, Willis Towers Watson survey finds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 15:11  |  54   |   |   

Employers expect a majority of employees to work from home through first quarter

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American employers expect the uptick in flexible work arrangements to continue at least through the first quarter of next year, according to a survey by leading global advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson. Many survey respondents reported that these new arrangements will require hybrid compensation models that for some employers include paying employees based on their geographic home base when they relocate.

Survey respondents reported that about six in 10 employees (59%) are currently working at home while 25% are working from anywhere, compared with just 14% and 6%, respectively, last year. Employers expect that just over half of their employees (52%) will work from home in the first quarter while 24% will work from anywhere. Just over a quarter of workers (26%) are expected to use flextime arrangements next year, similar to the 25% currently doing so.

Despite the shift to flexible work arrangements, over a third of respondents (37%) don’t yet have a formal policy or set of principles to manage the arrangements, although 60% of those currently without formal policies are planning or considering adopting a formal policy by next year. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of those with policies are planning or considering revising them this year or next to adapt to the changing nature of where work gets done.

“The rapid shift of employees working at home or remotely is likely to become a permanent fixture for many employers,” said Ravin Jesuthasan, managing director, Willis Towers Watson. “While most employers are providing flexible work arrangements for safety reasons today, employers also recognize that offering remote or flextime arrangements can play a significant role in retaining talent and keeping workers engaged and productive even after we move beyond this pandemic.”

Indeed, over nine in 10 respondents (91%) cited employee safety concerns as a primary reason for providing alternative work arrangements, followed by employee retention (47%) and increasing and maintaining employee engagement (39%). For the first quarter of 2021, the percentage of employers that cited safety concerns held steady at 89% while employee retention and employee engagement jumped to 61% and 53%, respectively.

Seite 1 von 2
Willis Towers Watson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uptick in flexible work arrangements leads companies to consider new pay models, Willis Towers Watson survey finds Employers expect a majority of employees to work from home through first quarterARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - North American employers expect the uptick in flexible work arrangements to continue at least through the first …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
FRO - Invitation to Q3 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast
POET Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:54 Uhr
Commercial insurance buyers can expect hard market conditions to continue throughout 2021
17.11.20
Willis Towers Watson launches Tech, Media and Telecom Differentiated Broking Solutions
16.11.20
Employers express interest in individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements
16.11.20
Very large asset owners can change the world
12.11.20
Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience leadership
09.11.20
Investment industry leaders acknowledge the power of culture
29.10.20
Willis Towers Watson Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
28.10.20
Employees flock to virtual health care during pandemic, Willis Towers Watson employee survey finds
26.10.20
Willis Towers Watson sets out diversity action plan for investment industry
26.10.20
Sompo Asia transforms and enhances its insurance pricing platform with Willis Towers Watson