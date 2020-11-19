 

Tyler Technologies Named a Top Workplace in Troy, Michigan

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to the Detroit Free Press “2020 Top Workplaces” list in Michigan for the fourth consecutive year. Tyler improved its ranking from #48 in 2019 to #12 in 2020 out of 150 companies named to the Top Workplaces list.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by the Detroit Free Press as a top workplace in Michigan,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division, which is headquartered in Troy. “Our team members have continued to execute at a high level through alignment on our shared mission to serve the public sector, and I am proud to be a part of this company.”

The Detroit Free Press partnered with Energage, an employee research and culture technology firm, to administer an employee engagement survey related to workplace culture. The rankings are based on employee survey feedback, which is analyzed based on Energage’s objective criteria.

With the growth of the Troy office, Tyler moved from the midsize to large company category. More than 500 employees work in Tyler’s Troy office, home to its Public Safety Division, which develops software solutions for police, fire, and EMS agencies. The Troy location is also home to the company's New World ERP staff, who provide integrated public administration solutions. Tyler has nearly 5,500 employees and approximately 30 offices across the U.S. and Canada.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

