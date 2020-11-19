Alkaline88 Adds IBA Foodservice to Accelerate Growth in the Hospitality Channel

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD-infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that it has added a new foodservice broker, IBA Foodservice, to present the A88 family of beverage products to the entire hospitality channel.

“We now have two formidable partnerships in DOT Foods and IBA Foodservice to help us gain share in the Hospitality and Foodservice channel,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “IBA is a highly respected professional foodservice sales and marketing organization comprised of thirty successful agencies. With deep, long-term market-by-market relationships, the IBA has stellar local expertise in a well-connected, collaborative, and nationally respected alliance of independent brokers. Between our two partners, we expect DOT Foods to provide access to large national accounts, and IBA to help us penetrate the large regional accounts across the entire hospitality and foodservice ecosystem. These partners give us the scale and scope to drive our growing lifestyle brands in the sizeable on-premise market estimated at over $14 billion by Beverage Marketing Corporation. This segment includes restaurants, hotels, airports, stadiums, hospitals, schools, colleges/universities, parks, golf courses, health and fitness clubs, coffee shops, etc. We expect our single-serves, including A88 Infused flavors, eco-friendly aluminum bottles, and A88CBD infused lemon-lime water to do exceptionally well in the channel.”

The Independent Broker Alliance (IBA)

The IBA is an alliance of 30 independently owned and operated foodservice sales agencies that engage with industry clients at the local, market, regional, and national levels. The IBA approach rests on a foundation of strategic, results-driven commitment to delivering objectives that ultimately produces a portfolio of success. The Team of over 500 professionals with extensive sales, marketing, and merchandising experience is based on integrity, commitment, passion, and performance. The IBA members are known for and proud of their culture of innovation, execution, and entrepreneurialism.