 

Tommy Hilfiger Appoints Avery Baker as President and Chief Brand Officer

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to announce the appointment of Avery Baker as President and Chief Brand Officer, effective November 17, 2020. In the newly established role, Baker has global responsibility for the brand’s products, marketing and experiences across all categories, regions and channels.

Avery Baker, President and Chief Brand Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global (Photo: Business Wire)

Since joining Tommy Hilfiger in 1998, Baker has held multiple roles across the company’s global offices, including Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Brand Officer. In mid-2019, Baker stepped away from her role to spend time focused on family, and she now returns to the organization to contribute in writing the next chapter for a company and brand she cares so much about. During her tenure at the company, Baker has been instrumental in evolving TOMMY HILFIGER into one of the world’s most recognized premium lifestyle brands. She has a track record of developing and implementing brand building strategies that drive business growth and brand equity.

“Avery has a deep sensitivity for the heritage and DNA of TOMMY HILFIGER, with a track record of launching impactful consumer initiatives that drive both the brand and business,” said Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger global and PVH Europe. “A commitment to aspirational products and world-class marketing sits at the heart of our vision to become a true global brand that leads with purpose. We’re excited to welcome Avery back into the Tommy Hilfiger family to lead the brand across both of these areas and unlock its full global potential.”

“In these challenging times, brands have an opportunity and a responsibility to make a difference in the lives of consumers,” said Baker. “I believe that Tommy Hilfiger can have an enormous positive impact as a company that is loved as much for our actions as for the outstanding products we design. I’m thrilled to embark on this new journey with Tommy, Martijn, and our leadership teams in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas, as we work to achieve the long-term potential in each region and transform the company from the inside out – from culture to consumer – to become a company built for the 2020’s.”

