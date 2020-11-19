 

CB2 Insights Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 15:38  |  69   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights Inc. (CSE:CBII) (OTCQB: CBIIF) ("CB2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering of 12,236,000 common shares (the "Common Shares", each a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.47 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,750,920 (the "Offering"), which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.

The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Echelon Capital Markets and Beacon Securities Limited and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Mackie Research Capital Corp., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and PI Financial Corp.

CB2 Insights intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for strategic M&A activities and general corporate purposes.

The Company expects to report its Q3 financials on or before November 30, 2020 followed by an earnings call with management. Highlighted below are some key corporate updates and upcoming events:

  • The Company will be holding its Special Shareholders meeting on Monday November 23, 2020, to seek approval for a name change to Skylight Health Group and to delist from the Canadian Securities Exchange, if it is successful in receiving the necessary approvals to list on the TSX Venture Exchange.

  • The Company hopes to commence the re-opening of its clinics in select markets in order to meet the growing demand of patients seeking in-clinic insurable services, which the Company expects to start implementing in Q1 2021.

  • In-clinic services will commence transitioning its 120,000-patient roster into primary care services, including administration of vaccines, which will explore including the anticipated delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

  • The Company is further expanding on its acquisition pipeline as opportunities for M&A increase, as clinics are either forced to shut down due to the lack of infrastructure and technology to deploy telemedicine and/or physician owners are pushed into early retirement.

  • Acquisitions including the recently completed clinics in Washington and Texas are highly accretive, as both expand the Company’s reach into new states, accelerating the establishment of insurable services in these additional states, and scaling complimentary insurable services to the existing clinic network.

We are extremely pleased to see the strong demand and participation from fundamental investors through the efforts of our syndicate. We are in the early stages of our growth and have already seen the execution of two highly accretive acquisitions during the second half of this year.” said Prad Sekar, CEO of CB2 Insights. “With the additional capital, we expect to deploy further capital to both organic growth initiatives, but also to a growing pipeline of acquisition targets that will continue to expand our reach across new states and add new layers of insurable services for our patients. With the return to in-person clinics in 2021, we are excited to be met by expectations of positive demand from our patients seeking in-clinic services currently not able to be delivered in a telemedicine-only environment.”

Seite 1 von 3
CB2 Insights Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CB2 Insights Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CB2 Insights Inc. (CSE:CBII) (OTCQB: CBIIF) ("CB2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering of 12,236,000 common shares (the "Common Shares", …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
FRO - Invitation to Q3 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
CB2 Insights to Acquire Colorado Primary Care Medical Clinic with $2.5 million in Revenue and Positive EBITDA
28.10.20
CB2 Insights enters Washington with acquisition of Primary Care Medical Clinic with $0.7 million in Revenue and Positive EBITDA