New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases

The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:

Basel, November 19, 2020 — Novartis announced today that new research data from a broad range of hematology medicines and investigational therapies will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place virtually December 5-8. More than 65 abstracts from Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials that include results for asciminib (ABL001), Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), Jakavi (ruxolitinib)*, sabatolimab (MBG453) and Adakveo (crizanlizumab) underscore the Novartis vision to deliver transformative innovation to address unmet medical needs.

“Our research and development strategy focuses on developing transformative treatments with the aspiration of dramatically improving quality of life and addressing the underlying disease process,” said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. “The ASH presentations demonstrate how we are pursuing these goals in hematology with research that focuses on developing advanced therapeutic approaches across an array of blood cancers and difficult-to-treat hematologic diseases.”

Key highlights of data accepted by ASH:

Novel, investigational STAMP inhibitor asciminib (ABL001) evaluated for safety and efficacy for TKI-resistant and intolerant CML patients: