 

New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 15:43  |  88   |   |   
  • Pivotal ASCEMBL study of novel, investigational STAMP inhibitor asciminib (ABL001) vs. bosutinib in CML patients previously treated with two or more TKIs
  • ELARA results for Kymriah in relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma, plus long-term JULIET data on response survival and durability at more than three years in r/r DLBCL patients
  • Detailed Jakavi analysis from REACH3 in steroid-refractory chronic GvHD, building on previously reported positive REACH2 results in steroid-refractory acute GvHD
  • New data for sabatolimab (MBG453) and Adakveo (crizanlizumab) underscore breadth of Novartis innovation in hematology

The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:

 

Basel, November 19, 2020 — Novartis announced today that new research data from a broad range of hematology medicines and investigational therapies will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place virtually December 5-8. More than 65 abstracts from Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials that include results for asciminib (ABL001), Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), Jakavi (ruxolitinib)*, sabatolimab (MBG453) and Adakveo (crizanlizumab) underscore the Novartis vision to deliver transformative innovation to address unmet medical needs.

“Our research and development strategy focuses on developing transformative treatments with the aspiration of dramatically improving quality of life and addressing the underlying disease process,” said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. “The ASH presentations demonstrate how we are pursuing these goals in hematology with research that focuses on developing advanced therapeutic approaches across an array of blood cancers and difficult-to-treat hematologic diseases.”

Key highlights of data accepted by ASH:

Novel, investigational STAMP inhibitor asciminib (ABL001) evaluated for safety and efficacy for TKI-resistant and intolerant CML patients:

  • Efficacy and Safety Results From ASCEMBL, a Multicenter, Open-label, Phase 3 Study of Asciminib vs Bosutinib (BOS) in Patients (Pts) with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in Chronic Phase (CML-CP) Previously Treated with ≥2 Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs) [Abstract #LBA-4; oral presentation; Tuesday, December 8, 8:15 AM PST]
  • Asciminib, a First-in-Class STAMP Inhibitor, Provides Durable Molecular Response in Patients (Pts) With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Harboring the T315I Mutation: Primary Efficacy and Safety Results From a Phase 1 Trial [Abstract #650; oral presentation: Monday, December 7, 12:15 PM PST]
  • Structural and Biochemical Studies Confirming the Mechanism of Action of Asciminib, an Agent Specifically Targeting the ABL Myristoyl Pocket (STAMP) [Abstract #3961; online publication]
    Seite 1 von 4
    Novartis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases Pivotal ASCEMBL study of novel, investigational STAMP inhibitor asciminib (ABL001) vs. bosutinib in CML patients previously treated with two or more TKIs ELARA results for Kymriah in relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma, plus long-term …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
FRO - Invitation to Q3 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
Novartis set to achieve 100% renewable electricity in its European operations
16.11.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI mit Plus - Hoffnung auf zweiten Corona-Impfstoff
13.11.20
New Novartis analyses for investigational inclisiran demonstrate consistently effective and sustained LDL-C reduction at month 17 regardless of age and gender
10.11.20
ROUNDUP/Biontech: Liefervereinbarungen über 570 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
10.11.20
Biontech: Liefervereinbarungen für 570 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
10.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt NOVARTIS AG auf 'Underweight'
06.11.20
Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht
06.11.20
Novartis provides update on CAN-COVID trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome (CRS)
05.11.20
Novartis Cosentyx shows early synovitis reduction in patients with psoriatic arthritis in first-of-its-kind study
04.11.20
US-WAHL/Markt-Ticker: Schweizer Börse startet trotz Unsicherheit mit Gewinn

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
222
In 10 Schritten schweizerische Quellensteuer am Beispiel von Novartis zurückfordern
28.10.20
637
Langweiliger Wert - > konservativ -> krisensicher -> Rendite >8%