New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases
- Pivotal ASCEMBL study of novel, investigational STAMP inhibitor asciminib (ABL001) vs. bosutinib in CML patients previously treated with two or more TKIs
- ELARA results for Kymriah in relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma, plus long-term JULIET data on response survival and durability at more than three years in r/r DLBCL patients
- Detailed Jakavi analysis from REACH3 in steroid-refractory chronic GvHD, building on previously reported positive REACH2 results in steroid-refractory acute GvHD
- New data for sabatolimab (MBG453) and Adakveo (crizanlizumab) underscore breadth of Novartis innovation in hematology
Basel, November 19, 2020 — Novartis announced today that new research data from a broad range of hematology medicines and investigational therapies will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place virtually December 5-8. More than 65 abstracts from Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials that include results for asciminib (ABL001), Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), Jakavi (ruxolitinib)*, sabatolimab (MBG453) and Adakveo (crizanlizumab) underscore the Novartis vision to deliver transformative innovation to address unmet medical needs.
“Our research and development strategy focuses on developing transformative treatments with the aspiration of dramatically improving quality of life and addressing the underlying disease process,” said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. “The ASH presentations demonstrate how we are pursuing these goals in hematology with research that focuses on developing advanced therapeutic approaches across an array of blood cancers and difficult-to-treat hematologic diseases.”
Key highlights of data accepted by ASH:
Novel, investigational STAMP inhibitor asciminib (ABL001) evaluated for safety and efficacy for TKI-resistant and intolerant CML patients:
- Efficacy and Safety Results From ASCEMBL, a Multicenter, Open-label, Phase 3 Study of Asciminib vs Bosutinib (BOS) in Patients (Pts) with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in Chronic Phase (CML-CP) Previously Treated with ≥2 Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs) [Abstract #LBA-4; oral presentation; Tuesday, December 8, 8:15 AM PST]
- Asciminib, a First-in-Class STAMP Inhibitor, Provides Durable Molecular Response in Patients (Pts) With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Harboring the T315I Mutation: Primary Efficacy and Safety Results From a Phase 1 Trial [Abstract #650; oral presentation: Monday, December 7, 12:15 PM PST]
- Structural and Biochemical Studies Confirming the Mechanism of Action of Asciminib, an Agent Specifically Targeting the ABL Myristoyl Pocket (STAMP) [Abstract #3961; online publication]
