Vocera Smartbadge Named to TIME’s List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020

For 2020’s list, TIME solicited nominations both from its editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process. It then evaluated them on factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact. The results: everything from a smarter beehive to a greener tube of toothpaste to the technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that the wearable Vocera Smartbadge has been named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020 . Today, TIME revealed its annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter, and even a bit more fun.

The award-winning Vocera Smartbadge enables hands-free communication and can be worn under personal protective equipment (PPE), minimizing the risk of contamination and helping preserve valuable PPE. A nurse, doctor, or care team member wearing a Smartbadge can initiate communication by simply saying, “OK, Vocera” followed by simple voice commands, like “call infection control team” or “call the emergency response team.” Clinicians can connect and communicate with the right person or group quickly and safely, saving critical time and resources. By simply saying a name, role or team, healthcare workers can collaborate completely hands-free, even in isolation, while scrubbed in, or wearing surgical gloves. During the coronavirus pandemic, hands-free communication technology for hospital workers is a lifeline to reach help and access resources without introducing the risk of infection.

The intelligent and durable Smartbadge was purpose-built for healthcare and integrates with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, physiologic monitors and more. A new category of wearable communication, the device combines the hands-free calling capability of the Vocera Badge with smartphone functionality to provide meaningful, real-time information to mobile workers. The device’s 2.4” touchscreen enables clinicians to receive prioritized clinical events, read notifications with patient context, and send secure text messages, to accelerate care and improve patient safety. Additionally, the Smartbadge has a dedicated, one-touch panic button so healthcare staff can get help quickly in emergency situations.