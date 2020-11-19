Genetron Health Named One of the “50 Smartest Companies in China 2020” by MIT Technology Review

Genetron Health was selected for its outstanding performance in the two areas of technological innovation and commercial operations, as well as for its development of precision oncology in China and the U.S. Previous TR50 listed corporations, such as Tesla, Tencent, Apple, IBM Johnson & Johnson, BeiGene, and Wuxi AppTec, are all industry leaders.

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, has been selected as one of the “50 Smartest Companies in China 2020” (TR50) by MIT Technology Review, a leading technology and business magazine .

Since 2010, MIT Technology Review has published an annual list of the "50 Smartest Companies", lauding companies for their respective technological innovations, business successes, and future potential. The list covers a variety of different fields, such as biotechnology and medical technology, computer and electronics hardware, energy and sustainability, transportation, aerospace, fintech, Internet, optoelectronics, and others. The list reflects the rise of emerging technology companies over the past ten years. It is also one of the most authoritative lists on technology companies in the world, acting as a guide to the future of emerging technologies.

“We are grateful to the MIT Technology Review for its recognition of Genetron Health,” said Mr. Sizhen Wang, co-founder and CEO of Genetron Health. “The mission of Genetron Health is to find the best way to solve the problems of cancer. We use genetic technology to achieve precision oncology treatment in the fields of diagnosis, monitoring, and provide innovative drug research and development services to our partners. We aim to fully meet patients’ needs for personalized diagnosis and treatment, and to promote the clinical application of innovative technology.”

“At the same time, Genetron Health continues exploring ways to eliminate the threat of high cancer mortality,” Wang continued. “We are pleased to have made a series of world-leading breakthroughs in the early detection of cancer using liquid biopsy technology, which helps to make up for the lack of conventional screening methods in terms of accuracy and accessibility. Our technology provides a better method of early screening for more people at high risk of cancer, and leverages innovative technologies to explore new areas of precision oncology. At present, Genetron Health is actively expanding the scope of application of its early screening technology, accelerating the development of its business model, and advancing the process of commercialization. Innovative technologies not only solve major social problems, but also create great commercial value, which is what Genetron Health strives to achieve.”