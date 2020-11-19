 

Genetron Health Named One of the “50 Smartest Companies in China 2020” by MIT Technology Review

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 15:53  |  65   |   |   

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, has been selected as one of the “50 Smartest Companies in China 2020” (TR50) by MIT Technology Review, a leading technology and business magazine.

Genetron Health was selected for its outstanding performance in the two areas of technological innovation and commercial operations, as well as for its development of precision oncology in China and the U.S. Previous TR50 listed corporations, such as Tesla, Tencent, Apple, IBM Johnson & Johnson, BeiGene, and Wuxi AppTec, are all industry leaders.

Since 2010, MIT Technology Review has published an annual list of the "50 Smartest Companies", lauding companies for their respective technological innovations, business successes, and future potential. The list covers a variety of different fields, such as biotechnology and medical technology, computer and electronics hardware, energy and sustainability, transportation, aerospace, fintech, Internet, optoelectronics, and others. The list reflects the rise of emerging technology companies over the past ten years. It is also one of the most authoritative lists on technology companies in the world, acting as a guide to the future of emerging technologies.

“We are grateful to the MIT Technology Review for its recognition of Genetron Health,” said Mr. Sizhen Wang, co-founder and CEO of Genetron Health. “The mission of Genetron Health is to find the best way to solve the problems of cancer. We use genetic technology to achieve precision oncology treatment in the fields of diagnosis, monitoring, and provide innovative drug research and development services to our partners. We aim to fully meet patients’ needs for personalized diagnosis and treatment, and to promote the clinical application of innovative technology.”

“At the same time, Genetron Health continues exploring ways to eliminate the threat of high cancer mortality,” Wang continued. “We are pleased to have made a series of world-leading breakthroughs in the early detection of cancer using liquid biopsy technology, which helps to make up for the lack of conventional screening methods in terms of accuracy and accessibility. Our technology provides a better method of early screening for more people at high risk of cancer, and leverages innovative technologies to explore new areas of precision oncology. At present, Genetron Health is actively expanding the scope of application of its early screening technology, accelerating the development of its business model, and advancing the process of commercialization. Innovative technologies not only solve major social problems, but also create great commercial value, which is what Genetron Health strives to achieve.”

Seite 1 von 3
Genetron Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genetron Health Named One of the “50 Smartest Companies in China 2020” by MIT Technology Review Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Genetron Health to Present at CNBC East Tech West Conference
09.11.20
Genetron Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results and Provides Business Update
29.10.20
Genetron Health to Present at Six Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
26.10.20
Genetron Health to Announce Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results and Host Investor Call on November 9, 2020
22.10.20
Genetron Health Enters Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with ImmuQuad Biotechnologies to Develop and Commercialize Minimal Residual Disease Assays in Hematologic Cancer