Volvo Cars "ultimate driving simulator" uses latest gaming technology to develop safer cars

Volvo Cars engineers call it "the ultimate driving simulator", but it is not

just an excuse for them to indulge their inner basement gamer. Instead, the

Swedish company's ground-breaking mixed-reality simulator is used to make new

strides in safety and autonomous driving technology.





A setup with a moving driving seat, a steering wheel with haptic feedback and acrystal-clear virtual reality headset would make any serious gamer jealous, butVolvo Cars' simulator takes this concept to the next level, making it hard totell reality from simulation. Which is exactly the point.Using cutting-edge technology from the leading real-time 3D development platformUnity and Finnish virtual and mixed reality experts Varjo, the simulatorinvolves driving a real car on real roads. It combines life-like, highdefinition 3D graphics, an augmented reality headset, and a full-body Teslasuitthat provides haptic feedback from a virtual world, while also monitoring bodilyreactions.This combination of software and hardware allows Volvo Cars engineers toendlessly simulate traffic scenarios on a real test track road while using areal car, all in total safety. Engineers can gain important insights on theinteraction between people and the car for development of new safety, driverassistance and autonomous driving features.Testers can be exposed to imagined active safety and driver assistance features,upcoming autonomous drive user interfaces, future car models and many otherscenarios. It can be used on real test track roads or in the test lab, and everyscenario is fully customizable. The possibilities are literally endless.Volvo Cars "ultimate simulator" was demonstrated yesterday in an eventlive-streamed from Volvo's Open Innovation Arena and hosted by a team of itsinnovation experts. You can watch the event on demand HERE.(https://live.volvocars.com/)Last year, together with Varjo, Volvo Cars became the first car maker to make itpossible to drive a real car while wearing a mixed reality headset. Now thatcollaboration has been expanded to include Unity and full-body haptic suit makerTeslasuit.According to Casper Wickman, senior leader of User Experience at Volvo's Open