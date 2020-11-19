 

Volvo Cars "ultimate driving simulator" uses latest gaming technology to develop safer cars

Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - Volvo Cars engineers call it "the ultimate
driving simulator", but it is not just an excuse for them to indulge their inner
basement gamer. Instead, the Swedish company's ground-breaking mixed-reality
simulator is used to make new strides in safety and autonomous driving
technology.

Volvo Cars engineers call it "the ultimate driving simulator", but it is not
just an excuse for them to indulge their inner basement gamer. Instead, the
Swedish company's ground-breaking mixed-reality simulator is used to make new
strides in safety and autonomous driving technology.

A setup with a moving driving seat, a steering wheel with haptic feedback and a
crystal-clear virtual reality headset would make any serious gamer jealous, but
Volvo Cars' simulator takes this concept to the next level, making it hard to
tell reality from simulation. Which is exactly the point.

Using cutting-edge technology from the leading real-time 3D development platform
Unity and Finnish virtual and mixed reality experts Varjo, the simulator
involves driving a real car on real roads. It combines life-like, high
definition 3D graphics, an augmented reality headset, and a full-body Teslasuit
that provides haptic feedback from a virtual world, while also monitoring bodily
reactions.

This combination of software and hardware allows Volvo Cars engineers to
endlessly simulate traffic scenarios on a real test track road while using a
real car, all in total safety. Engineers can gain important insights on the
interaction between people and the car for development of new safety, driver
assistance and autonomous driving features.

Testers can be exposed to imagined active safety and driver assistance features,
upcoming autonomous drive user interfaces, future car models and many other
scenarios. It can be used on real test track roads or in the test lab, and every
scenario is fully customizable. The possibilities are literally endless.

Volvo Cars "ultimate simulator" was demonstrated yesterday in an event
live-streamed from Volvo's Open Innovation Arena and hosted by a team of its
innovation experts. You can watch the event on demand HERE.
(https://live.volvocars.com/)

Last year, together with Varjo, Volvo Cars became the first car maker to make it
possible to drive a real car while wearing a mixed reality headset. Now that
collaboration has been expanded to include Unity and full-body haptic suit maker
Teslasuit.

According to Casper Wickman, senior leader of User Experience at Volvo's Open
