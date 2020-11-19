 

Virginia Hospital Center Selects Phunware for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has secured a new Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) win that will give Virginia Hospital Center Health System (VHC) in Arlington, Virginia, a new digital front door on mobile in support of more than 850,000 square-feet of indoor medical space.

“VHC is excited to work with Phunware to bring a myriad of services into one cohesive mobile app to the VHC community,” said Mike Mistretta, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Virginia Hospital Center. “This technology will provide ease of access for our patients from scheduling appointments, getting care through remote telehealth services and messaging providers to helping patients navigate to scheduled appointments throughout the VHC campus. Our goal is to provide an enhanced level of convenience and care to our patients.”

Virginia Hospital Center Health System (VHC) is a 394-bed not-for-profit teaching facility in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. VHC was recently designated a Newsweek 2020 Best Maternity Care Hospital, received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and once again named a Leapfrog Top Hospital in 2019. The Hospital is a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is designated as a Magnet hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Phunware’s digital front door not only enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers, but it also offers seamless integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) such as Epic. This holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders
  • Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding
  • Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal performance of MaaS Location Based Services (LBS)
  • Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access
  • Mobile bill pay
  • Staff directory
  • Analytics

“A native, digital front door on mobile is exactly the kind of cutting edge innovation that providers need to implement in order to reimagine their continuum of care in a mobile-first world,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We are thrilled to be working with the forward-thinking leadership team at Virginia Hospital Center on their digital transformation initiatives to not only enhance their patient experience on mobile, but also to improve their operational efficiencies, financial performance and clinical outcomes as well.”

