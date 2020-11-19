Huron Recognized as 2020 ‘Best Firm to Work For’ by Consulting Magazine for Tenth Consecutive Year

“Being recognized by Consulting magazine 10 years in a row is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire Huron team as they help our clients address their most complex issues,” said James H. Roth , chief executive officer of Huron . “Our collaborative and inclusive culture continues to shine during this challenging time as we demonstrate our agility, innovation and resilience in supporting our clients, our company and each other.”

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that it has been named one of Consulting magazine’s ‘Best Firms to Work For’ in 2020. This is the 10th consecutive year Huron has been recognized by Consulting magazine.

The annual Consulting magazine survey was completed by more than 11,000 consultants from 300 firms across the country. Firms were rated by their teams in six areas of employee satisfaction, including culture, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, client engagement, career development and firm leadership.

Huron is a highly collaborative, values-driven organization that is committed to fostering an inviting and inclusive work environment where everyone belongs and embraces each other’s differences. The Huron team draws on the strength of its diversity to bring new perspectives to help our clients address their evolving needs.

The rankings were announced during a virtual ‘Best Firms to Work For’ awards ceremony on Nov. 12, 2020.

