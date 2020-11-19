Del Taco Brings Back Del-icious Holiday Gift Card Bonus Program

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant 1 , is launching its holiday gift card bonus program, inviting fans to earn free Del Taco menu items while checking off their holiday shopping lists.

“Del Taco gift cards make the perfect present or stocking stuffer for friends, family and co-workers alike,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The variety on our menu has something for everyone including our signature Epic Burritos, Beyond Meat burritos and tacos for vegans and plant-based fans, our new crispy chicken tacos and burritos, or The Del Taco, rated best fast food taco in America by Thrillist.”

Now, and into the New Year, when guests purchase Del Taco holiday gift cards in-store or online, they will earn FREE food for themselves. The holiday gift card bonus program includes the following offers:

1. In-Store Bonus Offers

Beginning November 19, 2020, through January 6, 2021, or while supplies last:

Purchase $15 in gift cards and receive two FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos (and bonus offers) 2

Purchase $25 in gift cards and receive four FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos (and bonus offers)2

2. Two Days of Cyber Deals!

Beginning Cyber Monday, November 30, and running through Tuesday, December 1, 2020:

For every $30 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive two FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupons 3

For every $100 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive eight FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupons3

3. Online eCard Bonus Offers

Beginning December 2, 2020, and running through January 6, 2021:

For every $30 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive one FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupon 4

For every $100 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive four FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupons4

Those interested in redeeming a gift card offer can visit any of Del Taco’s nearly 600 locations nationwide or visit www.DelTacoGiftCards.com.

1By number of units

2Free food given as coupon while coupon supplies last. Free food coupons valid on future visit. Price and participation may vary. Free Grilled Chicken Tacos coupon expires 3/7/21. Gift cards available in any whole dollar amount from $5 to $100. Cards have no value until loaded at register.