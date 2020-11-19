Reference is made to the Q3 2020 Presentation released 19 November 2020.



BW Offshore Limited provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q3 2020.

Dividend amount: USD 0.035 per share

Declared currency: USD

Date of approval: 18 November 2020

Last day inclusive: 24 November 2020

Ex-date: 25 November 2020

Record date: 26 November 2020

Dividend payment date to shareholders: 3 December 2020