 

BW Offshore Dividend information

Reference is made to the Q3 2020 Presentation released 19 November 2020.

BW Offshore Limited provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q3 2020.

Dividend amount: USD 0.035 per share
Declared currency: USD
Date of approval: 18 November 2020
Last day inclusive: 24 November 2020
Ex-date: 25 November 2020
Record date: 26 November 2020
Dividend payment date to shareholders: 3 December 2020

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 35 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 




