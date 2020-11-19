 

HPQ Partner Apollon Solar Delivers First Batch of Carbon Coated Nano Silicon Powders to INRS for Evaluation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 16:00  |  94   |   |   

Advances Its Silicon Materials for Batteries Development Program

  • ﻿Apollon Solar produces first batch of carbon coated nano silicon powders.
  • HPQ Silicon is developing a portfolio of silicon–based products using proprietary innovative low cost and scalable processes. The target objective is to produce high value speciality Silicon products needed by batteries and electric vehicle manufactures.

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : URAGF), is pleased to announce that, in addition to manufacturing samples of porous Silicon nanopowders of different sizes (2 nm to 1 µm) and pore structures (Microporous (<5nm), Mesoporous (5nm – 50nm) or Macroporous (>50nm)), HPQ Silicon R&D consortium member Apollon Solar of France has also commenced evaluation of different carbon encapsulating processes for Silicon nanopowders. As part of this HPQ - led effort, Apollon has delivered a first batch of carbon coated nano silicon powders to Professor Lionel Roué team at the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) for evaluation. Other batches of silicon materials (coated and non-coated) are being prepared and will be sent the INRS for evaluations over the coming weeks.

ACCELERATING R&D ON NANO SILICON POWDERS CARBON COATING

Apollon proposed that in addition to carbon coating their porous Silicon nanopowders they could use commercially available but expensive (US$ 22,500 per Kg)1 nano silicon powders to evaluate the efficiency of different carbon coating processes. Using powders with the same characteristic as the powders to be produced by HPQ NANO PUREVAP NANO SILICON REACTOR should reduce our R&D timeline and give us valuable insight moving forward.

Producing carbon coated nano silicon powders for testing this early in the process is another demonstration of the depth and flexibility of HPQ’s R&D consortium. HPQ is committed to staying at the forefront of Silicon for batteries R&D. This latest effort is part of our plan to produce products for renewable energy storage participants and electric vehicle manufacturers who continue to search for cost effective ways of increasing the Silicon contained in their batteries.,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO HPQ Silicon. “Silicon’s potential to meet energy storage demand is undeniable, generating massive investments, and serious industry interest. We are very confident that demand for the Silicon materials we will produce, with our low-cost scalable processes, will be high demand by batteries and EV manufacturers in this renewable energy revolution.

