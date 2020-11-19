Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.11.2020, 16:20 | 54 | 0 | 0 19.11.2020, 16:20 | Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.000304635 ordinary shares Date of dealing 2020-11-18 INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 1,644,064 1.2754 (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 1,644,064 1.2754 0.00 0.00 Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities



(2) Derivatives (other than options)



(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

Ap20 DEALINGS (Note 4) Purchases and sales



Purchase/sale Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer