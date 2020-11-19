Chase and United Airlines Launch “Gateway to Giving” Campaign with $700,000 Donation to Feeding America and Virtual Education Event

The United GatewaySM Card from Chase and United Airlines is giving back to neighbors in need through the launch of the “Gateway to Giving” campaign. Championed by celebrity chef Carla Hall, the campaign aims to educate consumers on how to best support people facing hunger across the country during the holidays and will provide a donation of $700,000 to Feeding America, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. Through this donation, Chase and United are providing nearly seven million meals to local food banks to help those struggling with hunger this holiday season.

According to the USDA, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a 60% increase in food needs across the country, which has left more than 54 million people susceptible to hunger. The donation will help support Feeding America and local member food banks in United’s seven hub markets including Chicago, Denver, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, and Washington D.C. Every $1 donated helps to provide at least ten meals.

“There’s no doubt that the holiday season looks a bit different this year, and the need for giving back is more important than ever – and I’m proud of our commitment to the communities we serve in this respect,” said Luc Bondar Vice President of Marketing and MileagePlus at United. “United and Chase are showing our support through our donation to Feeding America, and we also want to encourage our Cardmembers to give back as well. United Gateway Cardmembers earn 3x on grocery store spend, which is a great bonus for those who use the card to purchase pantry items to donate to their own local food banks.”

Chef Hall, of Food Network, Bravo’s Top Chef and ABC’s The Chew and Good Morning America, has a longstanding relationship with Feeding America and understands the gravity of the growing food crisis. She will be inviting a select number of consumers to come to the (virtual) table on December 3rd to exchange holiday memories and discuss ways to support neighbors and create a sense of togetherness this holiday season.

“Connecting and giving back through food has always been close to my heart,” said Hall. “I know that families will be celebrating the holiday very differently this year, but I want to make sure that a Thanksgiving meal is still very much a part of these celebrations. The ‘Gateway to Giving’ campaign will feed millions of families across the country and remind us to come together to support our neighbors in need.”