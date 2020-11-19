 

Chase and United Airlines Launch “Gateway to Giving” Campaign with $700,000 Donation to Feeding America and Virtual Education Event

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 16:38  |  73   |   |   

The United GatewaySM Card from Chase and United Airlines is giving back to neighbors in need through the launch of the “Gateway to Giving” campaign. Championed by celebrity chef Carla Hall, the campaign aims to educate consumers on how to best support people facing hunger across the country during the holidays and will provide a donation of $700,000 to Feeding America, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. Through this donation, Chase and United are providing nearly seven million meals to local food banks to help those struggling with hunger this holiday season.

According to the USDA, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a 60% increase in food needs across the country, which has left more than 54 million people susceptible to hunger. The donation will help support Feeding America and local member food banks in United’s seven hub markets including Chicago, Denver, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, and Washington D.C. Every $1 donated helps to provide at least ten meals.

“There’s no doubt that the holiday season looks a bit different this year, and the need for giving back is more important than ever – and I’m proud of our commitment to the communities we serve in this respect,” said Luc Bondar Vice President of Marketing and MileagePlus at United. “United and Chase are showing our support through our donation to Feeding America, and we also want to encourage our Cardmembers to give back as well. United Gateway Cardmembers earn 3x on grocery store spend, which is a great bonus for those who use the card to purchase pantry items to donate to their own local food banks.”

Chef Hall, of Food Network, Bravo’s Top Chef and ABC’s The Chew and Good Morning America, has a longstanding relationship with Feeding America and understands the gravity of the growing food crisis. She will be inviting a select number of consumers to come to the (virtual) table on December 3rd to exchange holiday memories and discuss ways to support neighbors and create a sense of togetherness this holiday season.

“Connecting and giving back through food has always been close to my heart,” said Hall. “I know that families will be celebrating the holiday very differently this year, but I want to make sure that a Thanksgiving meal is still very much a part of these celebrations. The ‘Gateway to Giving’ campaign will feed millions of families across the country and remind us to come together to support our neighbors in need.”

Seite 1 von 2
JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chase and United Airlines Launch “Gateway to Giving” Campaign with $700,000 Donation to Feeding America and Virtual Education Event The United GatewaySM Card from Chase and United Airlines is giving back to neighbors in need through the launch of the “Gateway to Giving” campaign. Championed by celebrity chef Carla Hall, the campaign aims to educate consumers on how to best …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Shareholders' Meetings to Approve Their Merger ...
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN
17.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Commits £2 Million to Boost Black and Ethnic Minority-Led Nonprofits in London
16.11.20
My Chase Plan Provides Cardmembers Payment Flexibility This Holiday Season
14.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 46/20
13.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
10.11.20
ROUNDUP 2: Teamviewer legt weiter zu und hebt Wachstumsprognose leicht
10.11.20
LYNX: JPMorgan Chase: US-Bankaktien steigen stark
06.11.20
Kreise: Goldman Sachs verlegt wegen Brexit große Geschäftsteile nach Frankfurt
05.11.20
Aktien Europa: Börsen knüpfen an den starken Vortag an
02.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
29
JP Morgan versucht auszubrechen!