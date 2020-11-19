Simplicity Esports to Hold More than 50 Tournaments and Events Online and In Person Over the Next 30 Days

Simplicity will also be giving away one of this year’s hottest Christmas gifts - a hard to find new XBOX Series X.

Boca Raton, Florida, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”) announced a full slate of tournaments and events being held online and in person inside its esports gaming centers. Customers can sign up to compete online or in person for tournaments and events organized around games such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, Minecraft, Madden, and many others. Customers are encouraged to play online or bring their masks and play in one of more than 20 gaming centers that are currently open and operational. Each tournament will have a $5-$25 participation fee, and each registration comes with one entry into a drawing for an XBOX Series X.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports said, “We believe our recent acquisitions of franchisee owned esports gaming centers, and signing of percentage rent leases with landlords has given us a path to significant revenue growth in upcoming quarters and profitability. Continued engagement via tournaments and events is essential to maintaining long term relationships with the over 400,000 customers in our database. Some of our gaming centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 related government restrictions, but we will continue to host online tournaments to engage those customers that can’t visit one of our retail gaming centers.”