Marijuana Company of America Reports hempSMART Product Sales and Financial Highlights for Q3 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.11.2020, 16:54 | 58 | 0 | 0 19.11.2020, 16:54 | ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (“MCOA” or the “Company”) (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce today its hempSMART product sales and other financial highlights for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2020.

Total revenues of hempSMART products were $53,195 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $229,371 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. This is despite setbacks in sales due to the COVID pandemic and changes to the Company’s marketing focus. The Company anticipates increases during the remainder of the year due to international expansion, additional financing the Company expects to receive in Q4 for product and marketing, and an expanded marketing model.

Operating expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased to $607,237 as compared to $763,151 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing a substantial 20.4% reduction in operating expenses. This resulted in an improvement to operating loss to $591,212 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $624,623 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, representing a 5.3% improvement.

Net loss decreased materially to $1,872,271 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $6,226,622 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing a decrease of $4,354,351. This is a direct result of management drastically reducing expenses, increasing efficiency and changing management earlier this year.

Total year to date revenues of hempSMART products were $217,972 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $552,761 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, representing a 60.6% decrease year-over-year.

International revenues represented 43.4% and 39.0% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Operating expense for nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased to $1,966,013 as compared to $3,231,298 for the same period in 2019, representing a 39.2% reduction in operating expenses. This resulted in an improvement to operating loss to $1,858,604 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $2,838,396 for the same period in 2019, representing a 34.5% improvement.

Net loss decreased substantially to $4,177,391 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a net loss of $10,878,622 for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $6,701,231. This reduction in net loss is the result of management’s focus on reducing expenses and relying less on convertible debt financing.

Total assets increased to $2,013,287 as of September 30, 2020 from $1,143,722 as of December 31, 2019.

The Company’s total current liabilities decreased significantly to $7,681,505 as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $11,745,065 for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a 35% reduction in debt. This is a result of the company settling convertible debt and reducing its operational expense.

The Company’s investment in Natural Plant Extract of California (NPE) experienced several positive changes during the second and third quarter. An investor acquired the property and a 40% interest in the business in Q2. This helped to settle some legacy debts and give favorable terms for the lease. In addition, NPE was able to sell its non-storefront retail delivery license for $650,000, giving NPE the sufficient funds to expand its marijuana distribution and manufacturing operations. Additionally, during Q3, NPE was able to substantially complete the construction of the manufacturing lab.

During the third quarter, the Company and Global Hemp Group (GHG) entered into a Settlement Agreement relating to the JV investment. GHG agreed to make a $200,000 payment with $125,000 paid before September 30, 2020, and $75,000 payable no later than November 15, 2020, and to issue GHG common stock to the Company equal in value to $185,000 as of the date of the Agreement, or September 28, 2020, subject to a non-dilutive protection provision. In exchange for the settlement consideration, the Company has agreed to relinquish its ownership interest in the joint venture.







