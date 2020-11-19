 

Marijuana Company of America Reports hempSMART Product Sales and Financial Highlights for Q3 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 16:54  |  58   |   |   

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (“MCOA” or the “Company”) (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce today its hempSMART product sales and other financial highlights for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2020.

  • Total revenues of hempSMART products were $53,195 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $229,371 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. This is despite setbacks in sales due to the COVID pandemic and changes to the Company’s marketing focus. The Company anticipates increases during the remainder of the year due to international expansion, additional financing the Company expects to receive in Q4 for product and marketing, and an expanded marketing model.
  • Operating expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased to $607,237 as compared to $763,151 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing a substantial 20.4% reduction in operating expenses. This resulted in an improvement to operating loss to $591,212 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $624,623 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, representing a 5.3% improvement.
  • Net loss decreased materially to $1,872,271 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $6,226,622 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing a decrease of $4,354,351. This is a direct result of management drastically reducing expenses, increasing efficiency and changing management earlier this year.
  • Total year to date revenues of hempSMART products were $217,972 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $552,761 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, representing a 60.6% decrease year-over-year.
  • International revenues represented 43.4% and 39.0% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  • Operating expense for nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased to $1,966,013 as compared to $3,231,298 for the same period in 2019, representing a 39.2% reduction in operating expenses. This resulted in an improvement to operating loss to $1,858,604 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $2,838,396 for the same period in 2019, representing a 34.5% improvement.
  • Net loss decreased substantially to $4,177,391 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a net loss of $10,878,622 for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $6,701,231. This reduction in net loss is the result of management’s focus on reducing expenses and relying less on convertible debt financing.
  • Total assets increased to $2,013,287 as of September 30, 2020 from $1,143,722 as of December 31, 2019.
  • The Company’s total current liabilities decreased significantly to $7,681,505 as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $11,745,065 for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a 35% reduction in debt. This is a result of the company settling convertible debt and reducing its operational expense.
  • The Company’s investment in Natural Plant Extract of California (NPE) experienced several positive changes during the second and third quarter. An investor acquired the property and a 40% interest in the business in Q2. This helped to settle some legacy debts and give favorable terms for the lease. In addition, NPE was able to sell its non-storefront retail delivery license for $650,000, giving NPE the sufficient funds to expand its marijuana distribution and manufacturing operations. Additionally, during Q3, NPE was able to substantially complete the construction of the manufacturing lab.
  • During the third quarter, the Company and Global Hemp Group (GHG) entered into a Settlement Agreement relating to the JV investment. GHG agreed to make a $200,000 payment with $125,000 paid before September 30, 2020, and $75,000 payable no later than November 15, 2020, and to issue GHG common stock to the Company equal in value to $185,000 as of the date of the Agreement, or September 28, 2020, subject to a non-dilutive protection provision. In exchange for the settlement consideration, the Company has agreed to relinquish its ownership interest in the joint venture.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Marijuana Company of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marijuana Company of America Reports hempSMART Product Sales and Financial Highlights for Q3 2020 ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (“MCOA” or the “Company”) (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce today its hempSMART product sales and other financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
POET Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Marijuana Company of America Inc. Announces Shareholder Letter to Update Interested Parties on the Company’s Current Strategies
29.10.20
Marijuana Company of America launches new discounted packages for HempSmart products, in support of Elections and Holiday Shopping
22.10.20
Company Founder Robert Hymers and Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc. Are Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com