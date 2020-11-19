 

Drilling Update on DIOS’ K2 Gold Project, Quebec

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 16:58  |  42   |   |   

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to update current first ever drilling on wholly-owned K2 gold project (no royalties), James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec.

Dios completed six drill holes totaling 1761 meters testing 3 different geophysical targets (PP1, PP2, PP5) over a 500m by 1.5 km sector in non-outcropping WI-TARGET area. Many mineralized altered zones were observed in the core. Part of core samples is already sent for gold assaying in Val d’Or ALS. two more holes are planned on PP5 and two more on ATTILA target located 7km east.

At the margins of a significant corridor (3 km long by 50- 250 meters wide, poorly resistive) were outlined five areas of ground IP anomalies, PP1 being adjacent to: (1) gold-in-soil anomalies (10 to 283 parts per billion gold); (2) sericite altered glacial floats with 1-2% pyrite-pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite & quartz stringers up to 6.72 grams/ton gold.

PP5 (weak 600 m long anomaly) is coincidental with a deep VTEM conductor (within less resistive corridor) just north of a tonalitic apophysis contact entering towards west.  

Sub-parallel 400 m long PP2 anomaly was identified 1 km west of, and in strike with, the Cinnamon gold showing (east-west shear within tonalite with 1-2% pyrite grading up to 10 g/t gold & 1.81 g/t Au). PP-2 is located south of sheared altered poorly resistive corridor in volcanic-gabbro domain, at the margin of the tonalite apophysis.

On PP1, holes 01 to 03 intersected synvolcanic porphyric diorite injected by basic and gabbroic dykes. Several foliated sericitized sections of diorite host 1-3% quartz stringers and veinlets & 1-2% pyrite up to 20m thick.

On PP2, holes 04&05 intersected different 15-40 meters thick sections of fractured gabbro injected by 1-3% quartz stringers, with 1-3% pyrrhotite and 1% pyrite. A gabbro cut by a 30m-thick shear zone with 1-5% quartz-carbonate stringers & tr-1% pyrite was also observed south of PP2 anomaly.

On PP5, injected within biotite tonalite, a foliated carbonated basic dyke hosts 1-4% quartz-carbonate-pyrite veinlets & 1-5% disseminated pyrite over 8 meter of hole 06.

Among other targets is ATTILA gold-copper-silver prospect hosted in a fractured rhyodacite dome overlying Kali Porphyry to the south, (chalcopyrite-rich stringer/stockwork over 75 m long and 5 to 15 m wide, up to 8.08 g/t gold, 96.7 g/t silver, 2.43% Cu, south-west of Azimut Exploration’s Patwon gold discovery. This release was reviewed by MJ Girard Geo M.Sc. 43-101 Qualified Person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :
Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP
President
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. (514) 923-9123 		  Website: www.diosexplo.com

Dios Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Drilling Update on DIOS’ K2 Gold Project, Quebec MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to update current first ever drilling on wholly-owned K2 gold project (no royalties), James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec. Dios completed six drill holes …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
POET Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Drilling Starts on DIOS’ K2 Gold Project, Quebec

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
43
was geht bei kanad. DOS grad UPPPP