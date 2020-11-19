Kaymera Technologies, Developers of Enterprise-Ready Mobile Security Solutions, Announces Addition of Dan Halutz, Former Israeli Defense Forces Chief-of-Staff
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Today, Kaymera Technologies (http://www.kaym
era.com/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=prnewswire&utm_campaign=DanHalutz) , providers
of the first fully enterprise-ready mobile security solution, announced the
addition of General Dan Halutz to their team. Halutz is the former
Chief-of-Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces and served as Commander of the
Israeli Air Force. He will now be joining Kaymera, serving as Chairman of the
Board, and will help further shape the direction and identity of the company.
Established in 2013, Kaymera has vast knowledge in providing all types of
organizations, ranging from enterprises to government agencies, with fully
secured mobile experiences. Today, despite the fact that usage of mobile devices
to conduct highly sensitive business activities is essentially obligatory,
professionals and organizations are at exponential risk to threats targeting
devices and their operating systems. With Kaymera, users benefit from enterprise
ready mobile security that protects critical business IP and trade secrets,
while ensuring digital and personal privacy.
With the addition of Halutz to the stellar team of experts which includes Oshri
Asher, former Head of The Cyber Security Department at the Israeli Prime
Minister's office, Kaymera will be further positioned to help diverse
organizations overcome the countless risks posed by evolving mobile threats.
Halutz's extensive experience in defense is a great asset in today's mobile
threat environment where attackers seemingly have a perpetual advantage.
According to Halutz, "I've spent years considering how attackers think. Under my
guidance, my army units learned to anticipate the unexpected. Physical
adversaries and digital ones have many similarities and the key to beating
mobile threats lies in preparing for the unknown. I'm excited to bring this
experience to Kaymera."
Additionally, the company has closed a successful funding round from various
investors and will use this latest infusion to continue expanding business
operations on a global scale. To be released in the upcoming months, Kaymera
will feature enhanced technology and will enable the establishment of new
business channels and partnerships.
"It's an exciting time to be a part of this incredible company," says Asher.
"The addition of someone of Dan's caliber is representative of the impressive
things taking place here at Kaymera today."
About Kaymera Technologies:
Founded by security veterans, Kaymera delivers sophisticated mobile security
solutions, protecting individuals, organizations and governments against
advanced cyber threats.
Maryna Gaidak
Marketing & PR
maryna.gaidak@kaymera.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150663/4768610
OTS: Kaymera Technologies
