Kaymera Technologies, Developers of Enterprise-Ready Mobile Security Solutions, Announces Addition of Dan Halutz, Former Israeli Defense Forces Chief-of-Staff

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Today, Kaymera Technologies (http://www.kaym

era.com/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=prnewswire&utm_campaign=DanHalutz) , providers

of the first fully enterprise-ready mobile security solution, announced the

addition of General Dan Halutz to their team. Halutz is the former

Chief-of-Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces and served as Commander of the

Israeli Air Force. He will now be joining Kaymera, serving as Chairman of the

Board, and will help further shape the direction and identity of the company.



Established in 2013, Kaymera has vast knowledge in providing all types of

organizations, ranging from enterprises to government agencies, with fully

secured mobile experiences. Today, despite the fact that usage of mobile devices

to conduct highly sensitive business activities is essentially obligatory,

professionals and organizations are at exponential risk to threats targeting

devices and their operating systems. With Kaymera, users benefit from enterprise

ready mobile security that protects critical business IP and trade secrets,

while ensuring digital and personal privacy.







With the addition of Halutz to the stellar team of experts which includes OshriAsher, former Head of The Cyber Security Department at the Israeli PrimeMinister's office, Kaymera will be further positioned to help diverseorganizations overcome the countless risks posed by evolving mobile threats.Halutz's extensive experience in defense is a great asset in today's mobilethreat environment where attackers seemingly have a perpetual advantage.According to Halutz, "I've spent years considering how attackers think. Under myguidance, my army units learned to anticipate the unexpected. Physicaladversaries and digital ones have many similarities and the key to beatingmobile threats lies in preparing for the unknown. I'm excited to bring thisexperience to Kaymera."Additionally, the company has closed a successful funding round from variousinvestors and will use this latest infusion to continue expanding businessoperations on a global scale. To be released in the upcoming months, Kaymerawill feature enhanced technology and will enable the establishment of newbusiness channels and partnerships."It's an exciting time to be a part of this incredible company," says Asher."The addition of someone of Dan's caliber is representative of the impressivethings taking place here at Kaymera today."About Kaymera Technologies:Founded by security veterans, Kaymera delivers sophisticated mobile securitysolutions, protecting individuals, organizations and governments againstadvanced cyber threats.Maryna GaidakMarketing & PRmaryna.gaidak@kaymera.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150663/4768610OTS: Kaymera Technologies