Mattel Names Catherine Frymark Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced the appointment of communications veteran Catherine Frymark as Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications. In this role, Frymark will oversee external and internal corporate communications globally as well as the Company’s philanthropic efforts, including the Mattel Children’s Foundation. Frymark will join Mattel next month, reporting to Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz.

Catherine Frymark, Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications, Mattel (Photo: Business Wire)

“Catherine is an outstanding executive, with a demonstrated track record of driving strategic communications during times of growth and transformation,” said Kreiz. “I look forward to partnering with her to tell our story in compelling ways, communicate our leadership in corporate social responsibility and amplify the Mattel purpose to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.”

Frymark joins Mattel from Discovery, Inc., where she most recently served as Group Senior Vice President, Communications. Over her 20-year tenure at Discovery, Frymark held a variety of leadership positions, overseeing corporate communications as well as communications for multiple divisions within the Company including affiliate distribution, advertising sales, digital media and commerce. Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Frymark also served in a leadership capacity within Discovery’s lifestyle brands group, messaging the strength of the Company’s industry-leading portfolio of female networks, highlighted by the #1 cable network for women in America, TLC.

“For 75 years, Mattel and its portfolio of iconic, beloved brands have inspired play and made cherished memories for families around the world, including my own,” added Frymark. “I have long admired Mattel, am proud to join its leadership team, and am eager to guide the next phase of the Company’s communications and philanthropic endeavors.”

Among the key responsibilities throughout her career at Discovery, Frymark oversaw corporate communications, articulating the Company’s business strategy on matters including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, financial communications, and served as a corporate spokesperson. Chief among her many achievements for Discovery, Frymark led communications for the Company’s acquisition and integration of Scripps Networks, home to networks such as HGTV and Food Network. In addition to external communications, she has led the Company’s internal and employee communications teams, global events, viewer relations and Discovery’s corporate social media practice.

Before joining Discovery, Frymark held communications roles at PG&E National Energy Group and the Greater San Diego Chamber of Commerce. She began her career in public relations at Capener, Matthews & Walcher Advertising & Public Relations in San Diego. Frymark earned her bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

