Schneider Receives Target’s Middle Mile Award for Best Transportation Innovator

As one of the country’s largest retailers, Target partners with transportation and logistics providers like Schneider that it counts on to adapt, innovate and deliver.

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced that its Dedicated service has been awarded the 2020 Target Middle Mile Award for Best Transportation Innovator.

“We’re proud to be recognized by Target for our work in optimizing their transportation operations,” said John Bozec, senior vice president and general manager of Van Truckload and Dedicated at Schneider. “This award is further proof of Schneider’s commitment to going the extra mile for our customers by creating custom solutions that work for their unique needs.”

Target recognized Schneider because of its dedication and outside-of-the-box thinking. Schneider led two major initiatives that helped to improve Target’s transportation experience in 2020: establishing centralized overnight support and implementing auto arrival technology.

To ensure that Target would have the 24/7 support it needed to manage its shipping, Schneider trained a centralized team of associates to deliver updates to the Target team and respond to their questions – no matter the time of day. Schneider also established an auto arrival technology that provides Target with near real-time alerts when a truck leaves a distribution center or arrives at a store for delivery. The technology gives Target’s stores the ability to better plan ahead when a delivery is on the horizon.

To learn more about Dedicated freight services from Schneider, visit schneider.com/freight-shipping-solutions/dedicated.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

