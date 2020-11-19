Eimskip Results for the third quarter 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.11.2020, 17:07 | 46 | 0 | 0 19.11.2020, 17:07 | HIGHLIGHTS OF Q3 2020 RESULTS Revenues amounted to EUR 170.4 million, a decrease of EUR 2.1 million or 1.2% when compared with the same quarter in 2019. Revenues positively affected by a 1.3% volume increase in liner services, however offset by lower contribution of services in Iceland because of weakening of ISK. Forwarding volume down by 5.3% however, revenues increased by 9.3% due to higher share of reefer cargo and higher rates in International forwarding.

Total expenses amounted to EUR 149.0 million, a decrease of EUR 3.2 million, compared with the same quarter in 2019, mainly driven by realization of streamlining measures. Reduction in salary expenses by EUR 6.3 million or 19.9% whereof EUR 2.5 million related to devaluation of ISK. Savings in sailing system expenses, administrative expenses and lower fuel prices also contributed to the decrease in expenses, however offset by increased rates from deep sea carriers.

EBITDA amounted to EUR 21.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to EUR 20.3 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 5.4%. Negative effect of COVID-19 in the high season for cruise agency and ferry operation in Iceland amounting to EUR 1.2m.

Net earnings for the period amounted to EUR 6.2 million, compared to EUR 7.2 million for the for the same quarter of 2019.

Net cash from operating activities increased by EUR 14.0 million and amounted to EUR 15.5 million compared to EUR 1.5 million for the same quarter 2019. Cash balance is good and installments amounting to EUR 6.5 million were made to a revolving credit facility in the quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS OF 9M 2020 RESULTS Revenues amounted to EUR 492.7 million, a decrease of EUR 11.4 million or 2.3% when compared with the same period in 2019.

Total expenses amounted to EUR 445.9 million, a decrease of EUR 8.8 million. Salary expenses decreased by EUR 13.3 million or 13.5% whereof approximately EUR 5.6 million is related to devaluation of ISK.

EBITDA amounted to EUR 46.7 million compared to 49.4 million in the same period last year, a decrease of 5.3%.

Net earnings amounted to EUR 3.7 million, compared to net earnings 7.5 million in the same period of 2019.

Total CAPEX for the period amounted to EUR 32.7 million which is in level with first 9M in 2019. Investment in new vessels amounting to EUR 19.3 million. Third of planned maintenance CAPEX for the year, EUR 4-5 million was put on hold due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

Net cash from operating activities amounted to EUR 38.6 million compared to EUR 34.5 million in the same period of 2019, an increase of 12%.

Total equity amounted to EUR 228.1 million at the end of the period, an equity ratio of 42.6% compared to 44.0% at year-end 2019.

Leverage ratio was 3.31 at the end of third quarter 2020, compared to 3.03 at the end of 2019 which is above the long-term target leverage ratio of 2-3x net debt to EBITDA mainly due to recent investment in new vessels.

Significant effort has been put into securing the safety & health of employees and maintaining the logistic chain and customer service due to effects of COVID-19.



