 

Eimskip Results for the third quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 17:07  |  46   |   |   

HIGHLIGHTS OF Q3 2020 RESULTS

  • Revenues amounted to EUR 170.4 million, a decrease of EUR 2.1 million or 1.2% when compared with the same quarter in 2019.
    • Revenues positively affected by a 1.3% volume increase in liner services, however offset by lower contribution of services in Iceland because of weakening of ISK.
    • Forwarding volume down by 5.3% however, revenues increased by 9.3% due to higher share of reefer cargo and higher rates in International forwarding.
  • Total expenses amounted to EUR 149.0 million, a decrease of EUR 3.2 million, compared with the same quarter in 2019, mainly driven by realization of streamlining measures.
    • Reduction in salary expenses by EUR 6.3 million or 19.9% whereof EUR 2.5 million related to devaluation of ISK.  
    • Savings in sailing system expenses, administrative expenses and lower fuel prices also contributed to the decrease in expenses, however offset by increased rates from deep sea carriers.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR 21.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to EUR 20.3 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 5.4%.
    • Negative effect of COVID-19 in the high season for cruise agency and ferry operation in Iceland amounting to EUR 1.2m.
  • Net earnings for the period amounted to EUR 6.2 million, compared to EUR 7.2 million for the for the same quarter of 2019.
  • Net cash from operating activities increased by EUR 14.0 million and amounted to EUR 15.5 million compared to EUR 1.5 million for the same quarter 2019.
    • Cash balance is good and installments amounting to EUR 6.5 million were made to a revolving credit facility in the quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS OF 9M 2020 RESULTS

  • Revenues amounted to EUR 492.7 million, a decrease of EUR 11.4 million or 2.3% when compared with the same period in 2019.
  • Total expenses amounted to EUR 445.9 million, a decrease of EUR 8.8 million. Salary expenses decreased by EUR 13.3 million or 13.5% whereof approximately EUR 5.6 million is related to devaluation of ISK.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR 46.7 million compared to 49.4 million in the same period last year, a decrease of 5.3%.
  • Net earnings amounted to EUR 3.7 million, compared to net earnings 7.5 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Total CAPEX for the period amounted to EUR 32.7 million which is in level with first 9M in 2019.
    • Investment in new vessels amounting to EUR 19.3 million.
    • Third of planned maintenance CAPEX for the year, EUR 4-5 million was put on hold due to COVID-19 uncertainty.
  • Net cash from operating activities amounted to EUR 38.6 million compared to EUR 34.5 million in the same period of 2019, an increase of 12%.
  • Total equity amounted to EUR 228.1 million at the end of the period, an equity ratio of 42.6% compared to 44.0% at year-end 2019.
  • Leverage ratio was 3.31 at the end of third quarter 2020, compared to 3.03 at the end of 2019 which is above the long-term target leverage ratio of 2-3x net debt to EBITDA mainly due to recent investment in new vessels.
  • Significant effort has been put into securing the safety & health of employees and maintaining the logistic chain and customer service due to effects of COVID-19.

Seite 1 von 3
Eimskipafelag Islands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eimskip Results for the third quarter 2020 HIGHLIGHTS OF Q3 2020 RESULTS Revenues amounted to EUR 170.4 million, a decrease of EUR 2.1 million or 1.2% when compared with the same quarter in 2019. Revenues positively affected by a 1.3% volume increase in liner services, however offset …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
POET Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Publishing of Eimskip’s third quarter 2020 results
10.11.20
Eimskip: Official Offer Document relating to Samherji Holding ehf. takeover bid to Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. shareholders
05.11.20
Eimskip: Press release relating to Samherji Holding ehf. takeover bid to the shareholders of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
30.10.20
Eimskip: Notification regarding Market Making Agreements
22.10.20
Eimskip: Notification regarding Market Making Agreement
21.10.20
Correction: Eimskip: Samherji Holding Major shareholder announcements - published 21.10.20 11:19 GMT
21.10.20
Samherji Holding increases its stake in Eimskip
21.10.20
Eimskip: Samherji Holding Major shareholder announcements
20.10.20
Eimskip: Information regarding Q3 results