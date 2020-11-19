Eimskip Results for the third quarter 2020
HIGHLIGHTS OF Q3 2020 RESULTS
- Revenues amounted to EUR 170.4 million, a decrease of EUR 2.1 million or 1.2% when compared with the same quarter in 2019.
- Revenues positively affected by a 1.3% volume increase in liner services, however offset by lower contribution of services in Iceland because of weakening of ISK.
- Forwarding volume down by 5.3% however, revenues increased by 9.3% due to higher share of reefer cargo and higher rates in International forwarding.
- Total expenses amounted to EUR 149.0 million, a decrease of EUR 3.2 million, compared with the same quarter in 2019, mainly driven by realization of streamlining measures.
- Reduction in salary expenses by EUR 6.3 million or 19.9% whereof EUR 2.5 million related to devaluation of ISK.
- Savings in sailing system expenses, administrative expenses and lower fuel prices also contributed to the decrease in expenses, however offset by increased rates from deep sea carriers.
- EBITDA amounted to EUR 21.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to EUR 20.3 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 5.4%.
- Negative effect of COVID-19 in the high season for cruise agency and ferry operation in Iceland amounting to EUR 1.2m.
- Net earnings for the period amounted to EUR 6.2 million, compared to EUR 7.2 million for the for the same quarter of 2019.
- Net cash from operating activities increased by EUR 14.0 million and amounted to EUR 15.5 million compared to EUR 1.5 million for the same quarter 2019.
- Cash balance is good and installments amounting to EUR 6.5 million were made to a revolving credit facility in the quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS OF 9M 2020 RESULTS
- Revenues amounted to EUR 492.7 million, a decrease of EUR 11.4 million or 2.3% when compared with the same period in 2019.
- Total expenses amounted to EUR 445.9 million, a decrease of EUR 8.8 million. Salary expenses decreased by EUR 13.3 million or 13.5% whereof approximately EUR 5.6 million is related to devaluation of ISK.
- EBITDA amounted to EUR 46.7 million compared to 49.4 million in the same period last year, a decrease of 5.3%.
- Net earnings amounted to EUR 3.7 million, compared to net earnings 7.5 million in the same period of 2019.
- Total CAPEX for the period amounted to EUR 32.7 million which is in level with first 9M in 2019.
- Investment in new vessels amounting to EUR 19.3 million.
- Third of planned maintenance CAPEX for the year, EUR 4-5 million was put on hold due to COVID-19 uncertainty.
- Net cash from operating activities amounted to EUR 38.6 million compared to EUR 34.5 million in the same period of 2019, an increase of 12%.
- Total equity amounted to EUR 228.1 million at the end of the period, an equity ratio of 42.6% compared to 44.0% at year-end 2019.
- Leverage ratio was 3.31 at the end of third quarter 2020, compared to 3.03 at the end of 2019 which is above the long-term target leverage ratio of 2-3x net debt to EBITDA mainly due to recent investment in new vessels.
- Significant effort has been put into securing the safety & health of employees and maintaining the logistic chain and customer service due to effects of COVID-19.
