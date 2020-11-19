 

Mphasis Acquires Datalytyx, a DataOps specialist in the Snowflake and Talend ecosystem

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis, (BSE: 526299) and (NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, announced today, its acquisition of Datalytyx, a leading next-gen data engineering and consultancy company. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Datalytyx provides Next-gen Data Engineering, Data Ops and Master Data Management solutions on Snowflake and Talend environments to clients globally. As the first Snowflake Rockies Partner in the UK, a Snowflake Select Solutions Partner, and a Platinum VAR partner of Talend, Datalytyx provides services for modern data projects enabling faster, more accurate analysis and Artificial Intelligence (AI). 

Since its inception, Datalytyx has been supporting modern data projects by providing a managed data platform for analytics and machine learning, using best-in-class data tools. The company integrates client environments with platforms from its partners – Talend and Snowflake, creating a single integrated platform for Data and AI. Through its best and brightest talent (including engineers, scientists, and analysts) and data expertise, Datalytyx, has been driving digital transformation for its clients.

"Every enterprise needs the ability to turn raw data into actionable information at scale, the recent worldwide crisis has only accelerated this need. Data and analytics combined with artificial intelligence, will continue to play a dominant role to predict, prepare and respond to changing needs of the business," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Executive Director, Mphasis. "Together with Datalytyx and its highly skilled data professionals, we believe Mphasis is distinctively positioned to further fuel our worldwide clients' transformational projects. This acquisition will not only strengthen our next-gen data strategy but will also be a significant milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients."  

"We are delighted to be a part of the Mphasis family and firmly believe that the collective vision and capabilities will lay a strong foundation for the future. Our combined expertise will be central to Mphasis' next-gen data strategy and will further drive our clients' digital transformation in Global markets," said John Webb, Co-Founder, Datalytyx.

