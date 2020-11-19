

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.11.2020 / 17:18

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: SKR Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Klaus Last name(s): Rosenfeld Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaeffler AG

b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.06 EUR 26615.52 EUR 6.035 EUR 16735.06 EUR 6.055 EUR 32672.78 EUR 6.05 EUR 29130.75 EUR 6.045 EUR 25612.67 EUR 6.04 EUR 21309.12 EUR 6.03 EUR 8031.96 EUR 6.025 EUR 6.025 EUR 6.065 EUR 21385.19 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.0500 EUR 181499.0750 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

