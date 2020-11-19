Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 19 November 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 447,458 Ordinary shares at a price of 77.4p per share.

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 125,660,654 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

