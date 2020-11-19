 

Amy Ko Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Relationship Manager & Managing Director Serving Clients in Northern California

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 17:45  |  82   |   |   

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, continues to expand its presence in Northern California, announcing that Amy Ko has started her new role as senior relationship manager and managing director based in the firm’s San Mateo office.

“Amy’s experience working with Silicon Valley clients to meet their wealth management goals will help us strengthen our long-term client relationships and strengthen our offering as we continue our growth in this region—and throughout the country,” said Gene Todd, executive vice president at Fiduciary Trust International, who is also based in San Mateo. “We look forward to working with Amy to bring our holistic, multi-generational investment and wealth management offering to more clients across Northern California.”

Ms. Ko reports to Mr. Todd and joins Fiduciary Trust International from the Silicon Valley Bank Private & Wealth Advisory Group in San Francisco, where she was a managing director and relationship manager. During her tenure, she served as an advisor to families, and was the primary point of contact for all personal financial relationships with healthcare, software enterprise, and fintech investors and entrepreneurs in Northern California. Ms. Ko was previously a senior vice president and private client advisor at U.S. Trust/Bank of America Private Wealth Management in San Francisco, where she was responsible for new client acquisition and business development activities.

Fiduciary Trust International has strong ties to Northern California. Its parent company, Franklin Templeton, has been offering investment solutions to clients from its Northern California headquarters since 1973, and has supported the region through many community initiatives. Late last year, Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA joined Fiduciary Trust International as a senior portfolio manager and managing director serving clients in the San Mateo office as well as the firm’s new office in San Francisco. In June 2019, Fiduciary Trust announced that Christine Brown began her role as a San Mateo-based trust counsel and managing director providing fiduciary and wealth planning advice. That same month, Bryan D. Kirk, who joined Fiduciary Trust as a San Mateo-based trust counsel and managing director in June 2015, was named the firm’s director of financial and estate planning.

Seite 1 von 3
Franklin Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amy Ko Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Relationship Manager & Managing Director Serving Clients in Northern California Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, continues to expand its presence in Northern California, announcing that Amy Ko has started her new role as senior relationship manager and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Sonos Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary ...
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Shareholders' Meetings to Approve Their Merger ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution
12.11.20
Amid Uncertainty, Investors With Financial Advisers Are More Confident About Their Investment Strategy, Study Finds
10.11.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
02.11.20
Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
28.10.20
Fiduciary Trust International Continues Expanding Radnor Office, Welcoming Julia C. Wirts, CFA as Portfolio Manager
27.10.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results