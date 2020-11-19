Amy Ko Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Relationship Manager & Managing Director Serving Clients in Northern California

“Amy’s experience working with Silicon Valley clients to meet their wealth management goals will help us strengthen our long-term client relationships and strengthen our offering as we continue our growth in this region—and throughout the country,” said Gene Todd, executive vice president at Fiduciary Trust International, who is also based in San Mateo. “We look forward to working with Amy to bring our holistic, multi-generational investment and wealth management offering to more clients across Northern California.”

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, continues to expand its presence in Northern California, announcing that Amy Ko has started her new role as senior relationship manager and managing director based in the firm’s San Mateo office.

Ms. Ko reports to Mr. Todd and joins Fiduciary Trust International from the Silicon Valley Bank Private & Wealth Advisory Group in San Francisco, where she was a managing director and relationship manager. During her tenure, she served as an advisor to families, and was the primary point of contact for all personal financial relationships with healthcare, software enterprise, and fintech investors and entrepreneurs in Northern California. Ms. Ko was previously a senior vice president and private client advisor at U.S. Trust/Bank of America Private Wealth Management in San Francisco, where she was responsible for new client acquisition and business development activities.

Fiduciary Trust International has strong ties to Northern California. Its parent company, Franklin Templeton, has been offering investment solutions to clients from its Northern California headquarters since 1973, and has supported the region through many community initiatives. Late last year, Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA joined Fiduciary Trust International as a senior portfolio manager and managing director serving clients in the San Mateo office as well as the firm’s new office in San Francisco. In June 2019, Fiduciary Trust announced that Christine Brown began her role as a San Mateo-based trust counsel and managing director providing fiduciary and wealth planning advice. That same month, Bryan D. Kirk, who joined Fiduciary Trust as a San Mateo-based trust counsel and managing director in June 2015, was named the firm’s director of financial and estate planning.