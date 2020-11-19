PRESS RELEASE

Regulated Information





19 November 2020, 6:00pm, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a pan-European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, today published its trading update for the first 10 months of 2020:

Robust operating performance Strong leasing growth across the portfolio resulting in €34.6 million new signed and renewed rental income, bringing total annualized signed rental income up 13.5% year-to-date to €176.0 million (including joint ventures at 100%) 31 projects under construction, representing 743,000 m 2 or €48.1 million in annual rent once fully built and let. The portfolio under construction is today 79.9% pre-let 23 projects delivered in 2020 year-to-date representing 472,000 m 2 , bringing the total completed portfolio (incl JVs) to 2,380,000 m 2

Land bank has continued to expand Acquisition of 1.58 million m 2 of new land year-to-date and a further 2.59 million m 2 committed subject to permits Total land bank acquired and secured of 7.48 million m 2 which supports 3.57 million m 2 of future lettable area (+28.4% year-to-date)

Strengthened capital and liquidity position Successful joint venture closings with VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 which generated in total €318 million of gross cash proceeds Raised €109 million of gross cash proceeds through a placement of 929,153 treasury shares on 3 September 2020



VGP’s Chief Executive Officer, Jan Van Geet, said: “I believe that over the past months we have considerably reinforced the fundamentals on which we are constructing our future. Not only were we able to attract new talented people to help us with our ambitious growth plans, I am also particularly pleased with the growth and quality of our land bank across the countries in which we are active.

For all our new trophy locations – such as for instance our new park in Giessen, Germany, where we acquired 32 ha earlier this year or Moerdijk, Netherlands, where, together with a strong local partner, we will cooperate with Port of Moerdijk to develop a 140 ha park which has been irrevocably permitted – we already note a lot of tenant interest.”

Jan Van Geet concluded: “Furthermore, we expect a strong last two months of the year based on our current pipeline driven by robust and broad-based leasing activity across sectors, reflecting an acceleration of structural trends, the adoption of e-commerce and the need for higher levels of inventory. As we delivered several projects over the last few months this strong demand already allowed us to replenish our mostly pre-let development pipeline with new projects, including the start of works for a new iconic park in Bratislava and, amongst others, the significant expansion of our parks in Göttingen, Laatzen and Magdeburg in Germany, Nijmegen in The Netherlands, San Fernando de Henares in Spain and Brašov in Romania.”