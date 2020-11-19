Capgemini Press Release// Highly successful 7th Employee Share Ownership Plan

Highly successful 7th Employee Share Ownership Plan

Employee subscription rate of 174%



Dilution neutralized by the share buyback agreement

Paris, November 19, 2020 – Capgemini today announced the significant oversubscription of its seventh employee share ownership plan, which amounted to 3 million shares representing approximately 1.8% of the Group’s share capital. This transaction will be carried out without diluting existing shareholders since the recently executed share buyback enabled the Group to repurchase the same number of shares, in view of cancelling them.

The seventh employee shareholding plan, aimed at associating employees with the development and performance of the Group, was a great success with a subscription rate of 174%. Close to 41,000 employees in the 26 participating countries subscribed to the plan, representing 16% of the Group’s eligible headcount. This new Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP) will bring employee share ownership above 6% of the capital.

For Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group: “Capgemini has always been committed to involving its employees in the development and performance of the Group. The success of this seventh edition of our employee shareholding plan is a testament to our confidence in our ability to build an inclusive and sustainable future together, particularly in the context of the pandemic that is raging around the world.”

In accordance with the terms of the employee share ownership plan published on September 16, 2020, 3,000,000 new shares, i.e. the maximum number of shares offered, were subscribed at a unit price of 92.93 euros (corresponding to 87.5% of the reference price of 106.20 euros). The corresponding capital increase of 278.8 million euros is scheduled for December 17, 2020.

Under the share buyback agreement entered into on October 7, 2020 and designed to neutralize the dilutive effect of this capital increase, Capgemini SE bought back 3,000,000 shares for a total amount of 318.6 million euros i.e. 106.20 euros per share. These shares, fully allocated to the cancellation objective, were settled and delivered on November 6, 2020.

