 

Capgemini Press Release// Highly successful 7th Employee Share Ownership Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 17:45  |  38   |   |   

Media relations:
Florence Lièvre
Tel: +33 1 47 54 50 71
E-mail: florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Investor relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
E-mail: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Highly successful 7th Employee Share Ownership Plan

  • Employee subscription rate of 174%
  • Dilution neutralized by the share buyback agreement

Paris, November 19, 2020 – Capgemini today announced the significant oversubscription of its seventh employee share ownership plan, which amounted to 3 million shares representing approximately 1.8% of the Group’s share capital. This transaction will be carried out without diluting existing shareholders since the recently executed share buyback enabled the Group to repurchase the same number of shares, in view of cancelling them.

The seventh employee shareholding plan, aimed at associating employees with the development and performance of the Group, was a great success with a subscription rate of 174%. Close to 41,000 employees in the 26 participating countries subscribed to the plan, representing 16% of the Group’s eligible headcount. This new Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP) will bring employee share ownership above 6% of the capital.

For Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group: “Capgemini has always been committed to involving its employees in the development and performance of the Group. The success of this seventh edition of our employee shareholding plan is a testament to our confidence in our ability to build an inclusive and sustainable future together, particularly in the context of the pandemic that is raging around the world.”

In accordance with the terms of the employee share ownership plan published on September 16, 2020, 3,000,000 new shares, i.e. the maximum number of shares offered, were subscribed at a unit price of 92.93 euros (corresponding to 87.5% of the reference price of 106.20 euros). The corresponding capital increase of 278.8 million euros is scheduled for December 17, 2020.

Under the share buyback agreement entered into on October 7, 2020 and designed to neutralize the dilutive effect of this capital increase, Capgemini SE bought back 3,000,000 shares for a total amount of 318.6 million euros i.e. 106.20 euros per share. These shares, fully allocated to the cancellation objective, were settled and delivered on November 6, 2020.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini’s purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion. 

 Visit us at www.capgemini.com.

Attachment


Capgemini Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini Press Release// Highly successful 7th Employee Share Ownership Plan Media relations:Florence Lièvre Tel: +33 1 47 54 50 71E-mail: florence.lievre@capgemini.com Investor relations:Vincent Biraud Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87E-mail: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com Highly successful 7th Employee Share Ownership Plan …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini Research: Artificial Intelligence set to help organizations cut greenhouse gas emissions by 16% in the next 3-5 years
12.11.20
Press Release// SNCF Réseau optimizes its rail network monitoring and maintenance with the help of Capgemini
12.11.20
Capgemini SE: Notice of trading on own shares on November 4, 2020
10.11.20
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian digital services consultancy provider, RXP Services
06.11.20
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini announces its second set of Intelligent Industry offers: enabling automotive manufacturers and suppliers to continue their journey to autonomous driving with confidence
05.11.20
Capgemini Press Release// Quality assurance is now a business priority to help deliver trusted enterprise digital transformation
03.11.20
Capgemini Press Release//Capgemini’s World Energy Markets Observatory report 2020: Overall energy transition has accelerated as a result of innovative advancements in industry technology
27.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Weiterer Druck nach Kursrutsch am Montag
27.10.20
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx bleibt nach Kursrutsch am Montag unter Druck
27.10.20
Capgemini Press Release// Marked recovery in activity in Q3 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
9
Capgemini unmittelbar vor Ausbruch und neuem Allzeithoch