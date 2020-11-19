Frasers Group invests in Quadient’s high-speed automated packaging technology

Frasers Group will use Quadient’s most advanced automated packaging system to build exact-sized packages for individual ecommerce orders, single or multiple items, across its premium brands.

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it is to supply retail giant, Frasers Group, with its latest CVP Everest fit-to-size automated packaging system – capable of tailor-making 1,100 right-size ecommerce packages per hour.

The CVP Everest is to be installed in early 2021 at Frasers Group’s distribution centre in Shirebrook, Derbyshire. Three separately branded cardboard feeds to the machine will enable the retailer to pack multiple brands in one seamless flow.

Michel Piotrowski, Head of Automation at Frasers Group, says: “The customer experience is of critical importance to us and the quality, sustainability and performance o the packaging we use plays a major part in the customer’s perception of our brands. The CVP Everest delivers on our principle goals – to reduce waste by producing packages that are perfectly sized to the order, to use sustainable packaging materials and to improve vehicle utilisation by getting more packages into a vehicle, which in turn reduces our CO2 emissions.”

Jo Bradley, Business Development Manager for Quadient in the UK, says: “We are delighted that Frasers Group has decided to adopt our most advanced packaging system, the CVP Everest. Environmentally aware consumers are increasingly choosing to buy from retailers that demonstrate their commitment to the environment. Making each package the exact size needed to firmly hold and protect the ordered items ­cuts down on wastefulness of materials and the high carbon-cost – and financial cost – of transporting air.”

The CVP Everest is a high speed automated packaging solution. The system measures, constructs, seals and labels each parcel in a seamless process – reducing package volumes by up to 50%, cutting cardboard usage by 30% and eliminating the need for void fill. As the CVP Everest makes each package specifically to the size of the individual order, the customer experience is enhanced and trailer volumes are massively reduced – saving transport costs and CO2 emissions.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Account Executive +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

About Frasers Group PLC

Frasers Group PLC, formerly Sports Direct International PLC, is a United Kingdom-based sporting goods retailer. Founded by Mike Ashley as a single Store in Maidenhead in 1982, Frasers Group plc today aspires to be an international leader in sports, lifestyle, and luxury apparel retail. The Group’s approx. 30,000 people work together with their suppliers and third-party brand partners to serve customers in over 20 countries.

Attachments