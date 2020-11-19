 

TIME Names Carrier's OptiClean a Best Invention of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 18:09  |  59   |   |   

OptiClean Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine recognized for its rapid innovation to help create healthy indoor environments

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, today announced that its OptiClean Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine has been named as one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The OptiClean was developed through rapid innovation in early 2020 to help support infectious isolation rooms in hospitals. TIME featured OptiClean in the Medical Care category of its prestigious annual list that recognizes 100 ground-breaking inventions that are making the world better and smarter.

Carrier's OptiClean Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine has been named as one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The OptiClean was developed through rapid innovation in early 2020 to help support infectious isolation rooms in hospitals.

"We are honored the OptiClean is being recognized by TIME for a product we developed and brought to market in record time while maintaining strict standards to ensure the highest quality," said Carrier Senior Vice President, Engineering, Chris Kmetz. "At Carrier, we're committed to doing our part to develop smart, sustainable and efficient solutions that will address our most critical needs."

At the onset of the pandemic, Carrier invented the OptiClean as a negative air machine for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to help hospitals protect caregivers, workers, and patients. OptiClean can plug into standard wall outlets and has a footprint of less than three square feet. As an air scrubber OptiClean can improve the indoor air quality of classrooms, restaurants, dental offices, commercial buildings and more, by pulling in air, scrubbing it using a HEPA filter, and then exhausting cleaner air back into the room, reducing contaminants in the air and offering further protection as part of an overall mitigation strategy.

OptiClean is one of a number of solutions offered through Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program, an expanded suite of advanced solutions to help deliver healthier, safer, more efficient and productive indoor environments. To view the full TIME 2020 Best Inventions list visit time.com/best-inventions-2020.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Ashley Barrie


860-416-3657


Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339021/Carrier_OptiClean.jpg

Carrier Global Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TIME Names Carrier's OptiClean a Best Invention of 2020 OptiClean Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine recognized for its rapid innovation to help create healthy indoor environments PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) a leading global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Parallel Wireless Partners with Vodafone Ireland to Deliver on Their Open RAN Vision
Smart Meters Market Revenue Worth $20 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Binance Sues Forbes For Defamation
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Results for the Third Quarter 2020
Xi: China welcomes cooperation with everyone
HyGear signs a long-term Gas-as-a-Service contract for hydrogen with Messer in Czech Republic
Announcing AppianGOVERNMENT 2020 - IT Modernization at the Speed of Low-Code
FSA2020: Developing the filtration market on 9th-11th Dec, 2020
Oncopeptides: INTERIM REPORT Q3 2020
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
7
Carrier Global - HVAC, Klimaanlagen, etc.