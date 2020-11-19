Amplitude Surgical Announces Its 2020-21 Financial Calendar
Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible) (“Amplitude” or the “Group”), French leader on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its 2020-21 financial calendar.
|
Events
Dates *
2020-21 Q1 Sales
Thursday November 19, 2020
2020-21 H1 Sales
Thursday February 18, 2021
2020-21 H1 Results
Wednesday March 24, 2021
2020-21 Q3 Sales
Thursday April 22, 2021
2020-21 Full-Year Sales
Thursday July 22, 2021
2020-21 Full-Year Results
Wednesday October 20, 2021
2021-22 Q1 Sales
Thursday November 18, 2021
* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.
Next financial press release
2020-21 H1 Sales: Thursday February 18, 2021, after market.
About Amplitude Surgical
Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2020, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 436 employees and recorded sales of nearly 88 million euros.
