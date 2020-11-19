Amplitude Surgical – First quarter 2020-21 Sales growth of 6.3% at constant exchange rates
Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (“Amplitude” or the “Group”), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its sales for the first quarter of its 2020-21 financial year.
Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical’s CEO, commented: “In the first quarter of our 2020-21 financial year, Amplitude Surgical posted growth of 6.3% at constant exchange rates, driven by the performance of activity in France that offset the decrease in international activity, still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Novastep, meanwhile, has continued its development and accounted for approximately 11% of quarterly sales, with growth of almost 27% over the period. However, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of new restrictions on access to operating rooms are currently having a significant impact on activity, notably with a decrease in activity in France of around 30% over the last few weeks compared with the same period of 2019”.
|
Q1 2020-21 sales
|
30/09/2020
|
30/09/2019
|
Change at
current exchange
rates
|
Change at
|
In thousands of euros - IFRS
|
France
|
14,147
|
12,091
|
+17.0%
|
+17.0%
|
International
|
7,436
|
8,745
|
-15.0%
|
-8.5%
|
o/w subsidiaries
|
5,519
|
6,815
|
-19.0%
|
-10.7%
|
o/w distributors
|
1,917
|
1,930
|
-0.7%
|
-0.7%
|
Total
|
21,583
|
20,837
|
+3.6%
|
+6.3%
Over the first quarter of its 2020-21 financial year (July-September 2020), Amplitude Surgical recorded sales of €21.6 million, up 3.6% in actual terms and +6.3% at constant exchange rates.
