 

Amplitude Surgical – First quarter 2020-21 Sales growth of 6.3% at constant exchange rates

Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (“Amplitude” or the “Group”), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its sales for the first quarter of its 2020-21 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical’s CEO, commented: “In the first quarter of our 2020-21 financial year, Amplitude Surgical posted growth of 6.3% at constant exchange rates, driven by the performance of activity in France that offset the decrease in international activity, still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Novastep, meanwhile, has continued its development and accounted for approximately 11% of quarterly sales, with growth of almost 27% over the period. However, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of new restrictions on access to operating rooms are currently having a significant impact on activity, notably with a decrease in activity in France of around 30% over the last few weeks compared with the same period of 2019”.

Q1 2020-21 sales

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Change at

current exchange

rates

Change at
constant exchange
rates

In thousands of euros - IFRS

France

14,147

12,091

+17.0%

+17.0%

International

7,436

8,745

-15.0%

-8.5%

o/w subsidiaries

5,519

6,815

-19.0%

-10.7%

o/w distributors

1,917

1,930

-0.7%

-0.7%

Total

21,583

20,837

+3.6%

+6.3%

Over the first quarter of its 2020-21 financial year (July-September 2020), Amplitude Surgical recorded sales of €21.6 million, up 3.6% in actual terms and +6.3% at constant exchange rates.

