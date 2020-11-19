Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (“Amplitude” or the “Group”), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its sales for the first quarter of its 2020-21 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical’s CEO, commented: “In the first quarter of our 2020-21 financial year, Amplitude Surgical posted growth of 6.3% at constant exchange rates, driven by the performance of activity in France that offset the decrease in international activity, still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Novastep, meanwhile, has continued its development and accounted for approximately 11% of quarterly sales, with growth of almost 27% over the period. However, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of new restrictions on access to operating rooms are currently having a significant impact on activity, notably with a decrease in activity in France of around 30% over the last few weeks compared with the same period of 2019”.