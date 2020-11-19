Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
OneSavings Bank plc
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company has been notified that Jason Elphick, a PDMR, has sold ordinary shares of £0.01 each.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18 November 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£3.998
|9,904
|£39,596.19
|Aggregated
|£3.998
|9,904
|£39,596.19
Enquiries:
