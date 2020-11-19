 

Major shareholder announcement – BESTINVER GESTIÓN, S.A SGIIC

Company announcement 20-2020, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK


Pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FLSmidth has been informed that
BESTINVER GESTIÓN, S.A SGIIC has reduced their holding of FLSmidth shares to a total 2,561,524 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which corresponds to 4.998% of the total nominal share capital and voting rights in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.


Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com


FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our close to 11,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

