 

Puma Exploration Finds Additional Visible Gold (VG) at Williams Brook Property in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) has found additional occurrences (2) of visible gold (VG) in trench TR20-28, located 35 m east of the O’Neil High-Grade Gold Showing. The discovery was made during the detailed mapping of the trench, following the cleaning work (see figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of the Visible Gold (VG) at Williams Brook Property is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0d03b4c-b823-4516 ... 

The visible gold (VG) is variably detected in 0.5 to 3.0 millimeters disseminated blebs in a quartz veins breccia that show pervasive alteration of Chlorite + Sericite. The quartz veins containing the visible gold (VG) are oriented ~N290 and seem to be part of a major extensional system (Riedel type) located near the major structures that are trending NW.

Figure 2: Visible Gold in the Quartz Breccia at O’Neil Gold Zone (OGZ) is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd34ef4d-5671-498d ... 

Marcel Robillard, Puma's President & CEO stated, “While the Company is quick to assert the presence of visible gold, it is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation throughout all the samples at O’Neil. However, it does augur well for further gold potential discoveries at Williams Brook property”.

“It’s a very exciting time for Puma Exploration with the discovery of additional visible gold (VG) at the O’Neil Gold Zone (OGZ), the confirmation of the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) for more than 5.0 km, and with more than 500 samples currently at the laboratory for gold assaying with results that should be received shortly.” Added Marcel Robillard.

O’NEIL GOLD TREND (OGT)
The first phase of the 2020 summer exploration program lead to the discovery of the O’Neil Gold Showing with the presence of a significant and pervasive potential gold trend over 5.0 km along the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT). The O’Neil Showing consists of an altered and brecciated rhyolite injected with quartz veins and quartz stockworks. The altered and brecciated rhyolite is open in all directions.

The highest gold sample, grading 128.0 g/t Au, is part of the main quartz vein (ranging from 30-50 cm) followed and sampled, so far, over 10 meters in length. The average gold grade sample of the vein of 30.86 g/t Au over 10 meters (128.0 g/t Au, 35.2 g/t Au, 18 g/t Au, 14.5 g/t Au, 10.25 g/t Au, 8.33 g/t Au and 1.74 g/t Au), was estimated from chip and grab samples collected continuously every 1.5 meters on the main vein.

