Íslandsbanki has today issued ISK 2,700 million 3.5% fixed rate senior unsecured green bond with a maturity of 5 years. The bond was sold, in a private placement, to a wide range of domestic investors.

The transaction is the first green issue by an Icelandic bank and is an important milestone in the build-up of the domestic bond market. By issuing a green bond Íslandsbanki commits itself to lending the proceeds to environment friendly (green) projects that fall within the Bank´s, newly signed, Sustainable Financing Framework.