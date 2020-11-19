 

Islandsbanki hf. Íslandsbanki issues the first green bond by an Icelandic bank

Íslandsbanki has today issued ISK 2,700 million 3.5% fixed rate senior unsecured green bond with a maturity of 5 years. The bond was sold, in a private placement, to a wide range of domestic investors.

The transaction is the first green issue by an Icelandic bank and is an important milestone in the build-up of the domestic bond market.  By issuing a green bond Íslandsbanki commits itself to lending the proceeds to environment friendly (green) projects that fall within the Bank´s, newly signed, Sustainable Financing Framework.

The bond is expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 26 November 2020.  The bond is issued under Íslandsbanki´s ISK 100bn Bond Programme supported by the Bank‘s newly-signed Sustainable Financing Framework, available at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/product/about/funding

The bond was placed by Islandsbanki´s Securities sales.

