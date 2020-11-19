 

T-Mobile and UScellular Team Up to Further Protect Customers from Scams and Spam

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 18:38  |  64   |   |   

Scammers get dealt another blow. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and UScellular (NYSE: USM) today announced they’re delivering STIR/SHAKEN number verification across networks marking another milestone in the industry’s ongoing fight to protect consumers from scams and unwanted robocalls. Now, when a call comes in from T-Mobile to UScellular’s network (or vice versa), the companies will be able to validate it’s coming from the real phone number displayed in Caller ID, providing customers better ability to make decisions on which calls to answer. Customers using T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile or UScellular have greater peace of mind that calls are not being spoofed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006099/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Scammers and spammers are constantly evolving. This summer we launched our Un-carrier move, Scam Shield, and we’re not letting up in our fight to stop scammers,” said Abdul Saad, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “We already have more cross-network STIR/SHAKEN partnerships than AT&T and Verizon combined. And Scam Shield, free to our customers, is the industry’s most comprehensive solution for fighting scams and robocalls. But this battle takes industry-wide action, and we stand ready to work with everyone to help them adopt STIR/SHAKEN and help keep consumers safe from scammers at this critical time.”

“At UScellular, we have our customers’ backs and are committed to helping them avoid unwanted and deceptive robocalls. Teaming up with T-Mobile allows us to provide our customers stronger protection in the ongoing fight against these unsolicited calls,” said Michael S. Irizarry, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Engineering and Information Services at UScellular. “When wireless providers come together like this, it is a win for consumers and businesses, and we will continue to enhance the tools and solutions we offer to keep our customers safeguarded from scams.”

In summer 2020, T-Mobile launched another Un-carrier move: Scam Shield, an unparalleled set of free solutions to protect customers against scams and unwanted robocalls. With Scam Shield, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers get automatic and free scam call detection as well as the option for free Caller ID and scam call blocking. According to research this summer from analysts at Global Data, T-Mobile’s network is already 30% better than AT&T and Verizon at identifying scam calls.

Seite 1 von 3
United States Cellular Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

T-Mobile and UScellular Team Up to Further Protect Customers from Scams and Spam Scammers get dealt another blow. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and UScellular (NYSE: USM) today announced they’re delivering STIR/SHAKEN number verification across networks marking another milestone in the industry’s ongoing fight to protect consumers …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Sonos Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary ...
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
UScellular Introduces “Learn with US” Resource Hub
16.11.20
UScellular Taps Nokia WING to Provide Enhanced Self-Service IoT Management for Enterprise Customers
12.11.20
AJR Ready to Make a ‘BANG!’ on UScellular’s Instagram
12.11.20
Shop for Tech Gifts on Your Own Terms at UScellular this Holiday Season
05.11.20
All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G, Available to Order from UScellular on November 6
30.10.20
The Chicago Tribune Names UScellular a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2020 Award
29.10.20
UScellular Offers LG K92 5G Smartphone Starting November 19
28.10.20
UScellular Introduces Inseego 5G MiFi Hotspot to Bring Faster Connection Speeds to Consumers and Businesses