T-Mobile and UScellular Team Up to Further Protect Customers from Scams and Spam

Scammers get dealt another blow. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and UScellular (NYSE: USM) today announced they’re delivering STIR/SHAKEN number verification across networks marking another milestone in the industry’s ongoing fight to protect consumers from scams and unwanted robocalls. Now, when a call comes in from T-Mobile to UScellular’s network (or vice versa), the companies will be able to validate it’s coming from the real phone number displayed in Caller ID, providing customers better ability to make decisions on which calls to answer. Customers using T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile or UScellular have greater peace of mind that calls are not being spoofed.

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Scammers and spammers are constantly evolving. This summer we launched our Un-carrier move, Scam Shield, and we’re not letting up in our fight to stop scammers,” said Abdul Saad, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “We already have more cross-network STIR/SHAKEN partnerships than AT&T and Verizon combined. And Scam Shield, free to our customers, is the industry’s most comprehensive solution for fighting scams and robocalls. But this battle takes industry-wide action, and we stand ready to work with everyone to help them adopt STIR/SHAKEN and help keep consumers safe from scammers at this critical time.”

“At UScellular, we have our customers’ backs and are committed to helping them avoid unwanted and deceptive robocalls. Teaming up with T-Mobile allows us to provide our customers stronger protection in the ongoing fight against these unsolicited calls,” said Michael S. Irizarry, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Engineering and Information Services at UScellular. “When wireless providers come together like this, it is a win for consumers and businesses, and we will continue to enhance the tools and solutions we offer to keep our customers safeguarded from scams.”

In summer 2020, T-Mobile launched another Un-carrier move: Scam Shield, an unparalleled set of free solutions to protect customers against scams and unwanted robocalls. With Scam Shield, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers get automatic and free scam call detection as well as the option for free Caller ID and scam call blocking. According to research this summer from analysts at Global Data, T-Mobile’s network is already 30% better than AT&T and Verizon at identifying scam calls.