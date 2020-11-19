 

The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

19.11.2020   

The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will speak Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. ET during the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

The company invites investors to join a webcast of the event at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. A downloadable file, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company’s website.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. Our portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

