The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will speak Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. ET during the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

The company invites investors to join a webcast of the event at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. A downloadable file, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company’s website.