 

Landsbankinn hf. Resigns from the Board of Directors

﻿At a meeting of the Board of Directors of Landsbankinn hf. held today, 19 November 2020, Hersir Sigurgeirsson announced his resignation from the Board of Directors of Landsbankinn. Hersir has decided to take on a project he considers incompatible with serving on the Board of Directors of Landsbankinn.     

Hersir was initially elected to the Board of Directors of Landsbankinn in April 2016 and has, among other duties, served as the Chairman of the Board’s Risk Committee.

Helga Björk Eiríksdóttir, Chairman of the Board of Directors: “The Board of Directors and employees of Landsbankinn thank Hersir for a warm acquaintanceship and successful collaboration in recent years. We wish him the very best for the future, in his personal and professional life.”




