 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Supernus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SUPN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2020, after the market closed, Supernus disclosed receipt of a complete response letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its new drug application (“NDA”) for SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD in pediatric patients aged 6-17 years old. According to the CRL, the NDA “is not ready for approval in its present form.” Among other things, “[t]he primary issue cited in the SPN-812 CRL relates to the Company’s in-house laboratory that conducts analytical testing, which recently moved to a new location.”

On this news, Supernus’s stock price fell $3.88 per share, or approximately 16%, to close at $21.08 per share on November 10, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

