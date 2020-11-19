Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Supernus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SUPN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2020, after the market closed, Supernus disclosed receipt of a complete response letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its new drug application (“NDA”) for SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD in pediatric patients aged 6-17 years old. According to the CRL, the NDA “is not ready for approval in its present form.” Among other things, “[t]he primary issue cited in the SPN-812 CRL relates to the Company’s in-house laboratory that conducts analytical testing, which recently moved to a new location.”